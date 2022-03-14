As the world watches the devastating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, it may be easy to feel helpless from afar.

But you don’t have to.

Here are a few ways that you can actively help Ukraine if you’re in Collin County, or just north Texas in general.

How to help Ukraine #1: Support the Ukrainian American Society of Texas

The Ukrainian American Society of Texas is a nonprofit based in the Colony. Their website includes several donation links to help with the current crisis situation. The group, which was founded in 1983, hosts a number of programs to celebrate Ukrainian traditions and culture. You can support them year-round by becoming a member.

How to help Ukraine #2: Transport supplies

Ukrainian-American and Dallas-based real estate agent Valerie Cohen, @allthingsdallas on Instagram, recently held a donation drive and is currently seeking a way to transport the supplies to New Jersey. If you know anyone in logistics, transportation or trucking, text her at 214-886-2284⁣.

How to help Ukraine #3: Donate supplies at Ukrainian-owned shop, Ukie Style

Ukie Style is currently accepting donations. They’re located in the Preston Valley Shopping Center at 12817 Preston Rd, Ste 124, Dallas TX 75230. While you’re there, purchase something. Currently, 100% of profits and tips go to Ukrainian relief efforts.

Priority items include:

Non-perishable food Thermal underwear Hygiene products (diapers, menstrual products, etc.) Blankets New bedding Disposable tablecloths First aid materials Tents, mattresses, sleeping bags Standalone lamps Candles Containers for liquids Protective military gear (helmets, bulletproof vests, tactical backpacks, dry rations)

Refrain from sending these prohibited items:

Alcohol and any products with alcohol Perishable food Knives Batteries Aerosoles Compressed air and gas cylinders Camping stoves Matches Perfumes/aftershave Illegal drugs

How to help Ukraine #4: Donate to the Ukrainian Cultural Club of Dallas

Donations made to this club based in Plano are made directly through PayPal. Donations that will go towards humanitarian aid, disaster relief items, medical supplies, and shipping costs.

How to help Ukraine #5: Donate to Plano nonprofit ServingHIM

ServingHIM donations will go towards transporting families, women and children to safe housing and towards soldiers fighting on the frontlines of Ukraine.

How to help Ukraine #6: Contact a local representative

Calling local representatives is one of the most accessible ways to make an impact. Politicians don’t know what their constituents want unless you tell them.

Call Sen. John Cornyn’s Dallas office at 972-239-1310, or call Sen. Ted Cruz’s Dallas office at 214-599-8749.

Request the following things: