Who says you need to wait for Tuesday to get tacos? Taco Tuesday can be any day, especially if it’s something fishy (in a good way) that you’re craving.

Here are some of the best fish tacos in Plano!

Photo courtesy of Rusty Taco on Facebook

Rusty Taco

8000 Coit Rd, Plano, TX 75025

Mon – Thurs: 7 am – 8 pm, Fri – Sat: 7 am – 9 pm, Sun: 9 am – 8 pm

Rusty Taco is a Plano favorite. Their tacos are stuffed full – one of my favorites, the black bean taco, comes with a second corn tortilla to catch all the lime juice and cotija cheese that slip through the cracks of the first one. Rusty Taco is also very affordable, at just under $3 for a decently sized taco.

Their seafood options include a classic fish taco, with grilled or tempura battered cod, baja sauce, red cabbage and cilantro. Shrimp lovers can try the baja shrimp taco: all the same ingredients, sub the fish for either grilled or crispy shrimp. There’s also the dynamite shrimp taco, topped with slaw, jalapeno ranch, avocado and sriracha.

Photo courtesy of Fish Shack on Facebook

Fish Shack

700 East 15th Street, Plano, TX 75074

Sun – Thurs: 10:30 am – 9:30 pm, Fri – Sat: 10:30 am – 10 pm

At Fish Shack, the slogan – “It’s All About the Fish” – tells all. This casual hole-in-the-wall is located in an oyster bar, and they serve all types of seafood specials, New Orleans style.

In addition to their fish tacos, you can purchase a po’ boy with your choice of shrimp, catfish, oyster, cod or tilapia (along with some non-seafood options). Or perhaps try a basket of fried frog legs if you’re feeling adventurous.

Photo courtesy of the El Norte Mexican Grill website

El Norte Mexican Grill

2205 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75023

Sun – Thurs: 11 am – 8:30 pm, Fri – Sat: 11 am – 9 pm

El Norte Mexican Grill describes themselves as “Tex-Mex meets Southwest” with decor that “makes you think you are dining in a quaint village town in Mexico.” Everything they serve is made fresh daily in-house; even the meat is never frozen.

Try Mama’s fish tacos – blackened tilapia with grilled red bell pepper, poblano and jalapeno, topped with Southwestern creamed corn, avocado and bacon. Or go for Papa Pepe’s spicy shrimp tacos, served with a side of fresh pineapple habanero salsa.

Photo courtesy of Flying Fish on Facebook

Flying Fish

649 Powell Ln, Plano, TX 75075

Sun – Thurs: 11 am – 9 pm, Fri – Sat: 11 am – 10 pm

The Flying Fish describes themselves as being “born out of a love for the many East Texas Fish Joints available on area lakes.” They have a “fast-casual” format for dining: come as you are!

Get your choice of fish tacos with fried catfish, grilled tilapia, salmon or shrimp. They’re served in crispy corn tortillas and stuffed with pico de gallo, cole slaw and the special Flying Fish dressing. Fish tacos are also served with rice and beans.

Attention to those with peanut allergies: everything is fried in peanut oil!

Additional DFW locations:

300 E Abram St, Arlington, TX 76010

Firewheel Market: 4430 Lavon Dr, Garland, TX 75040

5100 Belt Line Rd #740, Dallas, TX 75254

Image courtesy of the Mesero website

Mesero

Legacy West: 7501 Windrose Ave. D180, Plano, TX 75024

Mon – Thurs: 11 am – 9:30 pm, Fri: 11 am – 10:30 pm, Sat: 10 am – 10:30 pm, Sun: 10 am – 9:30 pm

Enjoy gourmet fish tacos at Mesero, located at Plano’s Legacy West shopping district. Pick from a number of mouthwatering options. Fish a la Playa tacos include roasted corn, tomato, jalapeno ranch, Mesero slaw and white rice. The salmon tacos feature blackened salmon served with corn, chile aioli, Mesero slaw and white rice. If you’re feeling fancy, opt for ahi tuna tacos or camaron tacos, served with garlic shrimp.