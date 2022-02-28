As Fairhill School celebrates its 50-year anniversary, you are invited to visit and find out what makes it a life-changing school. Read on about Fairhill’s legacy, and join the Admissions Preview on April 7th, 10-11 a.m.

Choosing a school for your child is one of the most important decisions parents must make. Good research and instincts are helpful in the process. Parents choose schools for a variety of reasons including quality academics, quality of the faculty and staff, a safe and orderly environment, moral and ethical values, and in the case of Fairhill, an education designed to meet the needs of students with learning differences.

Fairhill School

Fairhill School is a community of dedicated, caring, and experienced educators that empowers students who have learning differences. The student-centered curriculum focuses on differentiation, multi-sensory experiences, executive function development, and intervention for individualized learning needs. Fairhill, home of the Falcons, fosters students’ unique potential while guiding each one on their journey toward becoming confident 21st-century citizens.

SOAR with Fairhill!

S | Support – Academic, social, and emotional support for all students

O | Opportunities – Students can participate in leadership, honor societies, athletics, arts, and more.

A | Acceptance – Every student is accepted by teachers and students who promote a climate of acceptance, warmth, and empathy.

R | Resources – Teachers utilize all available resources to reach students with learning differences.

Fairhill School Offers:

Grades 1-12 (Fully Accredited) Small Student-Teacher Ratio Dyslexia Intervention Multisensory Instruction Executive Functions Program College Prep Curriculum Supported by Technology

Fairhill School – Admissions Preview

Visit Fairhill School for an Admissions Preview, April 7th 10-11 am

Registration: fairhill.org/preview/

Fairhill School | 16150 Preston Rd, Dallas, TX 75248

972.233.1026

fairhill.org