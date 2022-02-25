Heading to Broken Bow for the weekend? You have two options: pack groceries and board games, cozy up to the fire in your cabin, and literally don’t leave the property all weekend. It’s the relaxation you came for and we’re totally on board.

But option number 2 is pretty good too: check out all of the eclectic, charming, and adventurous things to do in the area!

Broken Bow, Oklahoma is a gateway to Beavers Bend State Park, Broken Bow Lake, and the Kiamichi Mountains, making it a great place for outdoor adventures. Hochatown is the heart and soul of the area for those interested in restaurants with character, wineries, breweries, and family-friendly activities.

There’s so much to do in the area, we decided to narrow it down and offer you our recommendations for where to go and what to do while in BB!

Courtesy of Broken Bow Lake Tiki Boat Tours.

Get Outdoorsy at Beaver’s Bend State Park

Recommended Activities: Boating, Canoeing and Kayaking | Fishing | Hiking | Water Toys

Featured Beaver’s Bend Activity: Broken Tiki Sunset Tours is an engaging way to see Beavers Bend State Park and Broken Bow Lake from a fun and comfortable Tiki-themed pontoon boat! Sip on your favorite cocktail and take a ride on the one-of-a-kind tiki bus that shuttles you to the tiki boat for a one hour lake cruise. It’s fun for all ages!

Try a Unique Outdoor Adventure

Recommended Outdoor Adventures: ATV rentals | Rugaru Zip Line Adventures | Riverman Trail Rides

Featured Outdoor Adventure: Get lost for a little while in The Maze of Hochatown! The unique activity features a 29,000 square foot wooden maze where not only do you have to find your way out, you have to find Hochatown Hotspots and Towers to complete a game card.

Try a Unique Indoor Adventure

Recommended Indoor Activities: Bigfoot Axe-throwing | Rocket Roller Rink | Hochatown Escape Games

Featured Indoor Activity: At Bigfoot ART Monster Splatter Rooms, you can make a huge mess and not feel guilty about it! Choose between a blacklight room or a regular room as the canvas for your masterpiece, and then go crazy!

Eat and Drink

Recommended Restaurants: Abendigo’s Grill & Patio | Jake’s Brickhouse Grill | The Hochatown Saloon | Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen | Phat Tabb’s BBQ | Shuck Me

Featured Restaurant: Grateful Head Pizza Oven and Beer Garden is a popular destination for both visitors and BB locals. They serve artisan pizzas that boast creative flavors and fun names, too, like Psychedelic Supremo, Tree Hugger, and the Cosmic Charlie. Enjoy mugs of beer, live music and a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. Wondering if this cool beer garden and pizza place is owned by dead-heads? In their words, “We’re not truckers or botanists but we are pizza and beer fanatics that absolutely love the Grateful Dead!”

Courtesy of Girl Gone Wine in Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Sip and Savor

Recommended Wineries: Fish Tales Winery and Vineyards | Knotted Rope Winery | Vojai’s Winery

Featured winery: Girls Gone Wine is a private winery in the heart of the Beavers Bend resort area. Created by three longtime girlfriends from Hochatown, they wanted to establish a place where visitors could let their hair down and enjoy good wine and even better company. You can come to grab a bottle of wine or you can stay awhile to socialize and taste different varietals. You can also make and bottle your own wine for a gift or to commemorate a special occasion!

Take a Tour

Recommended Breweries and Distilleries: Beavers Bend Brewery | Hochatown Distilling Co.

Featured Brewery: Established in 2015, Mountain Fork Brewery believes that from a good source, comes a good beer. Case in point, they brew their beer using only water from the pristine Mountain Fork River. Come for a tour of the brewery, enjoy some ice cold beer and have a meal in the Taproom. Before you leave, grab a six-pack to take home with you.

Coffees and Creams

Recommended Coffee and Ice Cream: Okie Girls Coffee and Ice Cream | Northside Ice Cream Parlor | Abendigo’s Trading Post and Craft Coffee | KJ’Z Coffee Shop

Featured Coffee Shop: Hochatown Coffee Central has a motto we really appreciate: “Who said you can’t have sweets for breakfast?” They’re passionate about making freshly-made coffee, cinnamon rolls, muffins, pies, fudge and other baked goods, and they do it in an adorable setting. Be sure to check out their gift shop while you’re there!