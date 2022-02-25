You keep hearing about Broken Bow, Oklahoma and you’re ready to book a trip. We’ve gathered some pro tips to take some of the guesswork out of this new experience. Start browsing online for the perfect place to stay and prepare yourself for a chill, road trip getaway you’ll likely put on repeat.

Broken Bow tip #1: How to find your cabin

Most people book their cabin through VRBO or AirBnB, but a quick Google search can also direct you to local cabin rental agencies. You’ll find every type of property in the area: upscale, simple, modern or rustic, one bedroom, 6 bedroom, tons of amenities, or just a few.

Broken Bow tip #2: When to book your cabin

Now that this hidden gem destination isn’t so hidden anymore, you’ll want to book your cabin about 5-6 months out to have the best selection.

Broken Bow tip #3: What to bring

Ask your cabin owner in advance about how stocked the cabin is in terms of essentials like coffee filters, extra blankets, matches, firewood, etc. Most cabins will be fully furnished with cutlery, cookware, glassware and plates, but some are more generous than others when it comes to spices, coffee, paper towels, and basic toiletries.

Broken Bow tip #4: Where to shop for essentials

After you check in to your cabin, take stock of what you’ll need for your stay, and then run to the little Wal-Mart you passed on your way into town. This is where you’ll find wine, beer and any essentials you may have forgotten at home, like shampoo or bug spray. Next door to the Wal-Mart, there’s a grocery store called Pruett’s. They don’t sell alcohol, but they have all of your grocery needs. Don’t forget to grab those s’mores ingredients and firewood if the cabin didn’t provide it for you!

Broken Bow tip #5: What kind of shoes to wear

Sometimes it takes a while for the dense areas around the cabin to get dry following a rain, so bring shoes that can handle it. For kids, consider rain boots for ease of throwing them on and off as they play indoors and outdoors all day. Planning to hike? Bring shoes or boots with good tread. There are a few wineries and a couple of hoppin’ nightlife spots, so heels aren’t out of the question.

Broken Bow tip #6: Don’t forget your swimwear

Nearly every property in Broken Bow has a hot tub and in the summer, you may want to take advantage of lake activities. Pack those swim trunks!

Broken Bow tip #7: Don’t forget Fido

If your cabin owner permits it, bring your lovable canine. It’s not hard to find pet-friendly cabins in the area (they may charge a fee). If your dog romps around outside, however, be sure to look them over for ticks before your head home.

Courtesy of Kashmir cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma

Broken Bow tip #8: Respect your cabin owners

Your rented cabin might be its owner’s personal getaway spot, too, so be respectful and take good care of it. Some cabins are locally-owned, and those that aren’t will have local property managers. In both cases, if you have any trouble during your stay, someone is nearby to attend to your needs.

Here’s something to note: one of the rules that cabin owners tend to be strict about is the maximum number of guests. Don’t get any ideas about adding a bunch of extra friends in sleeping bags to your weekend if you booked a cabin with a maximum headcount of 4-6 people. The owners don’t appreciate the added wear and tear on their property and they might kick you out.

Broken Bow #9: Experience the area

There’s so much do and see between Beavers Bend State Park, Hochatown and Broken Bow Lake. It’ll be tempting to stay close to the fireplace all weekend, but consider taking advantage of the many available activities while you’re in town. Enjoy zip-lining, distillery tours, kayaking, and even roller-skating, among other fun things to do.

Broken Bow #10: Where to eat

Because the cabins usually come with fully-furnished kitchens, you may decide to cook for yourself during your stay. If not, there are many great locally-owned restaurants with cool character and small town charm.