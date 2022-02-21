You know the saying: if life gives you limes, make margaritas. Luckily for us, we get a whole day dedicated to salt rims, tequila and limes.

February 22 is National Margarita Day. Here are a few local restaurants in Collin County who are celebrating this day with a few special concoctions. No waiting for Thirsty Thursday this week!

Celebrate National Margarita Day with…

Blue Mesa

8200 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX

For National Margarita Day, Blue Mesa is be offering $5 Blue Margaritas all day on Tuesday! These delicious shades of blue make us want to jet off to the Caribbean with one of these drinks in each hand.

Mi Dia from Scratch

3310 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX

Just for National Margarita Day, Mi Dia From Scratch is boasting a modern-southwestern bar featuring an impressive “Tequila Tower,” consisting of more than 120 tequilas.

We recommend Mi Dia From Scratch’s signature and a fan-favorite drink: the showstopping Hell Freezes Over’ made with Socorro Blanco Tequila (infused with hatch green chili), Cointreau, lime, cucumber, basil, organic agave nectar, and dry ice.

Taqueria La Ventana

4180 Belt Line Rd, Addison, TX

Technically not in Collin County, but it’s still a Collin fave that’s worth the trip! Taqueria La Ventana is offing house frozen and rocks margaritas from 3 to 6 p.m. on National Margarita Day for a fantastic deal of $3.75.

Twisted Root Burger Co.

1212 14th St, Plano, TX

Twisted Root Burger Co. is offering their signature made-to-order Perfect Margarita with freshly squeezed lime juice, tequila and orange liqueur for $6.

Meso Maya Comida y Copas

4800 W Park Blvd, Plano

Meso Maya Comida y Copas is offering three special margaritas (including a NEW one) to celebrate National Margarita Day! The drinks you can look forward to are as follows:

The NEW Isla Mujeres Margarita – Osadía Tequila Blanco, Cointreau, coconut puree and freshly squeezed lime juice shaken on the rocks with chile lime, $15

Avocado Margarita – Casa Noble Tequila and Cointreau with freshly muddled avocado and freshly squeezed pineapple and lime juice

House Margarita, $5

Village Burger Bar

Legacy Plano, 5700 Legacy Dr A5, Plano

957 Garden Park Dr, Allen

The Village Burger Bar‘s classic House Margarita, for just $3.50, is as good as you can get if you want a no-nonsense marg with no extra frills – just limey, salty, tequila-y greatness.

El Fenix Mexican Restaurant

3450 S Central Expy #15, McKinney, TX

810 N Central Expy #8, Plano, TX

El Fenix Mexican Restaurant is offering their signature House Margaritas (get ready and come thirsty… they’re enormous!) from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 22, for a cool $4.50.