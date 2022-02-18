When: February 23, at 11:30 am

Where: Hyatt Regency Dallas | 300 Reunion Blvd, Dallas, TX 75207

More info!

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will participate in a dynamic, moderated conversation during the St. Philip’s School Destiny Award luncheon with NBA Champion and former Dallas Mavericks coach Avery Johnson, 1999 NBA Champion and 2006 NBA Coach of the year.

Additionally, Southern Methodist University alumnus and Texas Business Hall-of-Fame entrepreneur Dr. Bobby Lyle will receive the 2022 Mona & David Munson Humanitarian Award during the luncheon in recognition of his leadership, and both entrepreneurial and philanthropic work in North Texas.

The luncheon, happening at the Hyatt Regency Dallas on February 23 at 11:30 am, is the signature fundraiser for St. Philip’s School’s educational and social service programs.

Shaq will walk through a showcase designed by students of St. Philip’s School & Community Center as part of the day’s lineup.

St. Philip’s is a faith based, private school in southern Dallas currently serving approximately 240 students in grades PK2 through 6th grade. The school will expand to 7th grade fall 2022, and to 8th grade fall 2023.

St. Philip’s is also a multi-faceted community center, providing numerous athletic, educational, and social services to over 4,000 children, youth, and families annually.