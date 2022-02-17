If you’re looking for the best things to do this weekend in Dallas, Collin County and beyond, look no further… here’s the only list you need.

Spring is around the corner, now that Texas is done with it’s last-minute winter blitz (we think… we hope…) We’ve got some of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas and Collin County that will keep lifting your spirits until Texas officially decides which season it wants to be.

Outdoor activities like goat yoga or indoor activities like Immersive Frida Kahlo will surely appease a broad crowd during the shifting weather cycles. Keep reading for even more of the best things to do this weekend in Dallas (and beyond).

Cirque de la Symphonie

When: February 19

Where: The Charles W. Eisemann Center, Richardson

More info: Click here

Plano Symphony Orchestra aims to add an element of magic to classical music favorites with “Cirque de la Symphonie.”

Conducted by PSO Music Director and Maestro Hector Guzman and featuring eight guest artists, the concert will include the most amazing veterans of exceptional cirque programs throughout the world—aerial flyers, acrobats, contortionists, dancers, jugglers, balancers, and strongmen.

The Sneaker Exit

When: February 20, from 1 pm to 6 pm

Where: Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas

More info: Click here

This is a sneaker trade show unlike anyone in Dallas has ever seen. No need to go out of state for your kicks-fix. Shop around for the best sneakers, apparel, and accessories on the market. Or you can even trade sneakers with vendors and other attendees!

Admission is around $23, including tax and fees

DFW Summer Camp Expo

When: February 19

Where: Fury Fun Center, Frisco

More info: Click here

Summer’s on the brain after all of this ridiculous cold weather in Texas. We’re dreaming about swim suits, sunshine, and somehow keeping the kids occupied when school’s out.

Save yourself hours of scouring the internet for summer camps that have the perfect line-up of activities for your child. Grab a ticket and attend this fun expo in Frisco. It’s your one-stop shop for summer camp resources in DFW!

A Great British Baking Intensive at Central Market

When: February 20

Where: Central Market, Plano

More info: Click here

Whether it’s a savory scone you’re craving, or a puff pastry… perfect your baking skills by tackling some British staples with a pro!

For ages 16 & up. Attendees not yet 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Each attendee must purchase a ticket.

Kendra Scott goat yoga at Watters Creek

When: February 20

Where: Kendra Scott – Watters Creek, Allen

More info: Click here

Come and get your yoga on while a tribe of pet goats graze and jump around (or on) you! The group will be on the lawn at Watters Creek. Be dressed for the weather, as the event will be outside, and bring your own yoga mat.

And bring your wallet; Kendra Scott will have a pop-up table with refreshments and jewelry to cap off the morning!

Immersive Frida Kahlo

When: Until April

Where: The Lighthouse, Dallas

More info: Click here

From the imaginations that brought Vincent Van Gogh’s work to life last year, comes a new immersive art experience: experience Immersive Frida Kahlo. Journey through the pain and triumph of her resilient life… through her art. You will find yourself surrounded by the Mexico-born artist’s work in the Lighthouse Immersive gallery. The “magic realism” of this beloved artist in a 360-degree experience with a lush soundtrack with Frida: Immersive Dream.

A second Samsung Experience Store opens in Texas

When: February 18

Where: Stonebriar Centre, Frisco

More info: Click here

Test out some new gadgets at the grand opening of the Samsung Experience Store in Frisco! The grand opening bash will include food, live music, and of course, the chance to test-drive exciting new Galaxy products like phones, earbuds and tablets. Samsung will also be celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary in Texas.

A soap-making workshop for all ages!

When: February 20

Where: Jump Into Arts Studios, McKinney

More info: Click here

Have fun, get creative, and smell good. This is a great workshop for artists of all ages to learn how to make shampoo bars, body soaps, lotions, scrubs and perfumes from a variety of accessible materials. You’ll get to play with dried flower petals, ground coffee, oatmeal and essential oils, just to name a few of the ingredients you’ll be experimenting with.

Celebrate National Margarita Day

When: February 22

Where: Flying Fish Restaurants in Dallas

More info: Click here

Okay, this one’s a Tuesday. But we’ll take any excuse to extend the weekend just a little bit! Flying Fish restaurants across Texas are celebrating National Margarita Day on February 22 with $5 Classic Lime and Strawberry Margaritas all-day long for dine-in and available curbside to enjoy at home. Flying Fish margaritas feature Jose Cuervo Especial and are available frozen or on the rocks.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

Performance of “Madame Butterfly”

Feb 18 | More info

Winspear Opera House, Dallas

TUPPS Brewery Tour

Get a TUPPS tour ticket to explore the brewery, grab lunch from the food truck, and enjoy live acoustic music starting from local musician, John Herbert.

Feb 19 | More info

TUPPS Brewery, McKinney

Sweetheart Ball

Feb 19 | More info

Ballroom Dance Dallas, Dallas

Prosper Fishing Derby

Bring the family out to the pond at Frontier Park for a fun, relaxing morning of fishing! Prizes will be awarded in several categories in age groups up to age 14. All you need is a pole, bait and a cooler. Registration is not required.

Feb 19 | More info

Frontier Park, Prosper

RENT

Feb 20 | More info

Music Hall at Fair Park, Dallas

3-Mile Hike, Yoga and Brew

Explore More is bringing you an outdoor community event where you can soak up the fresh air with a family friendly hike and some yoga. Explore new trails, meet new people and build your confidence outdoors.

Feb 20 | More info

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Plano

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 |More info

Heard Museum, McKinney