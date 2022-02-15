With the convergence of fast-growing business and excellent school districts, Collin County TX is a wonderful place to raise a family. Extracurricular activities are a must for any active family in Collin County. If sports aren’t your child’s thing, consider something more artistic. Singing, dancing and acting programs are all at your fingertips at one of the numerous childrens theaters in Collin County.

If your child wants to gain confidence, sharpen their musical skills, or even go for being a triple threat on Broadway someday, this list gives you a comprehensive overview (in no particular order) of all of the childrens theater options in Collin County.

We’ve also included a few exemplary childrens theater programs in Dallas, if you’re willing to travel a little!

Best Childrens Theaters #1: North Texas Performing Arts

NTPA is comprised of youth theatre troupes spanning Dallas, Fairview, Frisco, Plano, and Southlake. Programs include the NTPA Starcatchers, a therapeutic arts troupe for individuals with disabilities, and the NTPA Academy, which offers an innovative academic learning environment for grades 6-12, with an enhanced focus on the fine arts.

6121 W Park Blvd B216, Plano, TX | www.ntpa.org

Best Childrens Theaters #2: Genesis Children’s Theatre

Established in 2010, Genesis Children’s Theatre started when the mother and daughter team of Neicole Woodall and Megan Demsky wanted to create a space where all kinds of children and their families could come together. Since starting as a summer camp, Genesis has grown into a full children’s theater. They have created an environment where teaching the art and discipline of acting, as well as nurturing the students, is always the goal.

3100 Independence Pkwy #324b, Plano, TX | www.genesischildrenstheatre.org

Best Childrens Theaters #3: Shine Performing Arts Studio

Shine is a family-friendly, faith-based children’s theater for kids and teenagers to grow their skills in singing, acting, and dancing. They produce ten full-scale shows each season with a theatre training and mentoring program which is the perfect place for your child to make friends and gain necessary performance skills.

3035 W 15th St, Plano, TX | www.shineplano.com

Best Childrens Theaters #4: Outcry Theatre

Outcry Theatre is based in Plano, and aims to draw youth and young adults to the theatre as both audience and participants, fostering life-long artistry and love for the arts in their local community. This theatre company has produced award-winning shows since 2016, having won 10 different Broadway World Dallas Awards over the years (with three in 2021).

1915 North Central Expressway, Suite 120, Plano, TX | www.outcrytheatre.com

Best Childrens Theaters #5: Edge Dance & Performing Arts Center

Edge Dance Studio offers lessons and camps for dancers of every level, whether they’re recreational or have a career in mind. But did you know they have a theatre program as well? Three levels, from beginner to advanced (by age group), along with private vocal lessons. Learn more!

4101 E Pk Blvd, Plano, TX | www.edgedance.com

Best Childrens Theaters #6: Drama Kids

Drama Kids classes and camps are led by skillful, caring teachers who are fully trained in an original drama curriculum, and are focused on providing individualized attention and positive reinforcement to each student. Each age level of classes and camps utilizes a wide range of unique drama activities to focus the bold, outspoken child and to draw out the quiet child or the inarticulate child…. to help them discover their full potential.

17230 Nailsworth Way, Dallas | www.dramakids.com/tx3

Best Childrens Theaters #7: Bright Lights Theatre

Bright Lights is a faith-based children’s theatre program in Dallas that offers summer camps, workshops and a chance to be mentored in masterful storytelling in a Christian community of artists.

9940 Acklin Dr, Dallas, TX | www.brightlightstheatre.org

Best Childrens Theaters #8: Dallas Children’s Theater

The professional theater artists with Dallas Children’s Theater help develop children with an interest in drama and performing arts. They offer a variety of theater and video classes at the Rosewood Center, with an approach that is developmentally age-appropriate and hands-on.

5938 Skillman St, Dallas, TX | www.dct.org

Best Childrens Theaters #9: Junior Players

Junior Players is the oldest, longest running arts programming nonprofit in Dallas. Since 1955, they have provided free, innovative arts education to children and youth in North Texas. Their camps and afterschool programs target “arts deserts,” areas that are underfunded and underserved in the arts.

12225 Greenville Ave #1020, Dallas, TX | www.juniorplayers.org

Best Childrens Theaters #10: Acting Studio

The Acting Studio is a studio for excellence in the theatrical arts. They are committed to fostering an environment where excellence is the standard, not perfection.

Founded in 2009 by Erica and Shane Peterman and Kellie Carroll, the Acting Studio provides a positive and professional environment in which young artists can grow and develop their craft. The Acting Studio has locations in Frisco, Grapevine and Rockwall.

7151 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX | www.actingstudiotx.com

Best Childrens Theaters #11: McKinney Repertory Theatre

McKinney Repertory Theatre (MRT) and was started in 2003 by a group of local amateur actors. They had worked together for years, and desired to bring the gift of theatre to McKinney. They accomplished this dream with flying colors, becoming McKinney’s Official Community Theatre in the years since its founding!

111 N Tennessee St, McKinney, TX | mckinneyrep.org

Best Childrens Theaters #12: PDT Dance Arts

PDT Dance Arts provides classes for all ages and abilities in dance, acting, voice & musical theatre. Programs include a recreational evening program, a competitive team program and a daytime academic conservatory program. The Allen campus is equipped with a lobby for parents to wait classes through television screens, a black box studio that converts into a black box theater, a music room, two dance studios, and a team room for the competitive performance teams that your child can try out to join.

604 W Bethany Dr #200, Allen, TX | www.pdtdancearts.com

Best Childrens Theaters #13: Wylie Acting Group

In 2010, a community group founded the Wylie Acting Group for Children. In the decade since, a backbone of volunteers worked to community theatre happen for the children of Wylie, and established themselves as the premier family theatre of the area.

205 Industrial Ct #200b, Wylie, TX | wylieactinggroup.org

Best Childrens Theaters #14: KD Conservatory

KD Conservatory offers commercial, film and stage training to kids of any performance level, and any reading level. camera techniques using creative dramatics, music and movement. Through constant reinforcement from the top-notch instructors (all of whom have had comprehensive industry experience), young artists will learn to respect the work of others, the responsibilities of working on a commercial set, and the importance of working as an ensemble.

2600 N Stemmons Fwy #117, Dallas, TX | kdstudio.com

Best Childrens Theaters #15: Hartt & Soul Studio (Cathryn Hartt)

Hartt & Soul is a highly-personalized acting and performance studio that provides the highest quality professional training through private sessions. “Ms. Hartt” provides everything from 6-Week Sessions to 1-Day Workshops, from Summer Camps to Speaker & Media Training. She will even help you craft the perfect audition tapes and emails.

4106 Brooktree Ln, Dallas | www.harttandsoul.com

Best Childrens Theaters #16: Ovation Academy of Performing Arts

Ovation Academy was founded to provide a home for artists to pursue their passions through professional training in the performing arts. This non-profit trains “empathetic and impactful artists” in a collaborative environment through community classes, a homeschool program, and of course, its conservatory academy.

404 Power House St, McKinney, TX | www.ovationapa.org

Best Childrens Theaters #17: Frisco School Of Music & Performing Arts

The Frisco School of Music and Performing Arts is the largest music and performing arts school in the city, having taught over 12,000 students since they opened in the fall of 2000.They offer lessons in piano, guitar, bass, ukulele, violin, viola, cello, drums, voice, dance, and musical theatre.

9255 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX | www.fsmfspa.com

Best Childrens Theaters #18: The Dallas Conservatory Frisco

Since 2008, The Dallas Conservatory has offered world-class training and performance in dance, theater and fitness. As of 2019, with the addition of a North Dallas Campus in Frisco, TDC offers classes in music, theatre, dance, art, film, writing and fitness.

6106 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX | thedallasconservatory.org

Best Childrens Theaters #19: Sherrill Actors Studio

Founded by director Michelle Sherrill, this studio focuses on training actors for film and television. Sherrill Actors Studio offers a youth program for actors ages 12-16 coached by Debra Montalvo. Both in-person and hybrid sessions are available, and you can audit a class online first.

1140 Empire Central Pl #106G, Dallas, TX | sherrillactorsstudio.com

Best Childrens Theaters #20: The Playground Acting Program

The Playground Acting Program offers premium acting classes for students ages 8 and up. The Playground Students learn acting techniques taught at the top universities for acting while mastering soft skills like public speaking skills, communication skills, and confidence.

6116 N US 75-Central Expy 1000, Dallas, TX | theplaygrounddallas.com

Best Childrens Theaters #21: Dallas Academy of Music And Performing Arts

This private performing arts academy welcomes talented students of all ages and levels to take part in lessons (group and individual) training in music, voice, acting, and dance. They offer world-class training both on-site and online.

3415 Milton Ave A, Dallas, TX | dallasacademyofmusic.com