The City of Plano updated city residents on the services that continue to be affected by the winter storm in Texas since Wednesday night.

Most of the resident calls coming into the City last night focused on fallen trees, debris and sanding. As the Emergency Operation Center in Plano warned on Thursday, Plano has seen many downed tree limbs. One tree fell on a house at Boston Drive. Other trees and limbs fell on cars or into roadways.

The Public Works Department took a total of 200 calls regarding trees.

Trees and limbs that were already damaged by Winter Storm Uri last year are at greater risk this year of damage or being downed.

The roads continue to be slick and risky to travel on. Plano’s Police Department reported a few motorist assists overnight, and three traffic crashes between 11 pm and 3 am. The Public Works Department had seven sand trucks out overnight.

A sand truck in Plano.

Trash and recycling collections in Plano will likely resume on Monday. Thursday’s collections will shift to Monday, and everyone else’s days will move forward one day.

Plano Fire-Rescue has light response vehicles ready for water calls once the thaw happens. Public Works and Utility billing crews are also standing by, ready to shut off water as needed.

