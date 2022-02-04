Whether you’re a newcomer or a native to the north DFW area, and you happen to enjoy coffee shops, you’ll want to know where to get your next brew. Well, look no further than this ultimate guide to McKinney coffee shops.

As McKinney grows, so does the coffee scene… so take a peek and visit one of these spots for that caffeine rush!

McKinney Coffee Company is a new classic among McKinney coffee shops!

McKinney Coffee Company

1910 N Stonebridge DrMcKinney, TX 75071-7741

One of the newest kids on the block, McKinney Coffee Company, offers an extensive brunch and lunch menu. Their as all day pastries pair beautifully with the well-rounded coffee and beverage selection. Try one of their “kicked up” adult coffees with one a breakfast tacos or a made-to-order omelette.

Plants AND coffee? This one;s a welcome novelty joinging the ranks of great McKinney coffee shops.

Habitat Plants + Coffee

214 N Kentucky St A, McKinney, TX 75069

Need another green leafy friend for your home? Or perhaps a quick pick-me-up from exploring Downtown McKinney? Stop into Habitat Plants + Coffee. They offer lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, matcha, and chai. Sip a seasonal latte as you take in the zeylanicas, pothos, money trees, and succulents. Don’t forget to snap a pic in front of the moss wall before you go!

This is one of those McKinney coffee shops where you’d expect that “everybody knows your name,,,”

Wattage Coffee Company

119 S Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069

Discover a hidden coffee shop gem in Downtown McKinney. Open the double Cadence Cyclery doors on Tennessee Street and you’ll find a coffee shop called Wattage Coffee. Wattage offers a full coffee menu, plus a limited selection of homemade pastries. Give their homemade vanilla syrup a try, or their recovery drink which features vanilla recovery mix with espresso.

The latte saya everything you need to know about this worthy name on this McKinney coffee shops round-up.

Layered

111 E Virginia St, McKinney, TX 7506

Everyone needs a go-to brunch spot in their city… and Layered is the perfect place! Not only do they have a full coffee menu, but they also offer omelettes, avocado toast, breakfast tacos, or any of their other delicious menu selections to pair with your drink of choice. During the weekend, Layered also converts into a 21+ speakeasy called Room One Eleven, which serves elevated bites and Prohibition-era cocktails (including espresso martinis).

Duino Coffee is one of the coolest McKinney coffee shops you can visit!

Duino Coffee

7650 Stacy Rd Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070

Named after a Greek town, Duino Coffee offers a communal space for the local community to collaborate, hold meetings, brew new ideas, and socialize. Not only do they offer delicious seasonal drinks, Duino also offers a tasty selection of food that includes quesadillas, wraps, sandwiches, and an entire breakfast menu available until noon every day. Cater coffee at your next community or neighborhood event with their espresso trailer Duino On Wheels!

Sweetwaters truly is one of the sweetest among McKinney coffee shops!

Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea

4701 S Custer Rd Ste 500, McKinney, TX 75070

Specialty drinks are Sweetwater’s… well, specialty! Try the French Vietnamese coffee; it combines French roast with sweetened condensed milk. They also offer frozen drinks made with espresso, perfect for those hot Texas days! Even if you’re not the coffee-drinking type, Sweetwater also offers a variety of teas, lemonade, and hot chocolate. If you’re hungry, they also have an extensive offering of baked goods, including slices of cake, breakfast sandwiches, parfaits, scones, and more.

Try one of these signature craft drinks from Dutch Bros. Coffee in Plano or McKinney!

Dutch Bros

1401 N Custer Rd, McKinney, TX 75071

For the best lemonades, teas, and coffee in the game, swing by the PNW (Pacific Northwest, that is) drive-thru. With hundreds of customizations and an iconic blue windmill logo, your next favorite drink may be waiting at one of Dutch Bros’ brand new DFW locations, including on 380 and Custer Road. Go by on the first of the month and you may be lucky enough to snag a free monthly item such as a car freshener or sticker.

COMING SOON – TexaKonaFM

FM: 407 E Louisiana St, McKinney, 75069

Lodge: 990 W Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne, TX 75495

Coming soon from TexaKona Coffee Roasters is TexaKonaFM, a rock themed coffee shop by Downtown McKinney. While you’re waiting for them to open, check out TexaKona Coffee Museum + Gifts, located in the Historic Flour Mill in East McKinney, or the TexaKona Coffee Lodge in Van Alstyne. You can also buy their coffee from their roaster or at Central Market in Plano.