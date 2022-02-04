Whether you’re a newcomer or a native to the north DFW area, and you happen to enjoy coffee shops, you’ll want to know where to get your next brew. Well, look no further than this ultimate guide to McKinney coffee shops.
As McKinney grows, so does the coffee scene… so take a peek and visit one of these spots for that caffeine rush!
McKinney Coffee Company
1910 N Stonebridge DrMcKinney, TX 75071-7741
One of the newest kids on the block, McKinney Coffee Company, offers an extensive brunch and lunch menu. Their as all day pastries pair beautifully with the well-rounded coffee and beverage selection. Try one of their “kicked up” adult coffees with one a breakfast tacos or a made-to-order omelette.
Habitat Plants + Coffee
214 N Kentucky St A, McKinney, TX 75069
Need another green leafy friend for your home? Or perhaps a quick pick-me-up from exploring Downtown McKinney? Stop into Habitat Plants + Coffee. They offer lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, matcha, and chai. Sip a seasonal latte as you take in the zeylanicas, pothos, money trees, and succulents. Don’t forget to snap a pic in front of the moss wall before you go!
Wattage Coffee Company
119 S Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069
Discover a hidden coffee shop gem in Downtown McKinney. Open the double Cadence Cyclery doors on Tennessee Street and you’ll find a coffee shop called Wattage Coffee. Wattage offers a full coffee menu, plus a limited selection of homemade pastries. Give their homemade vanilla syrup a try, or their recovery drink which features vanilla recovery mix with espresso.
Layered
111 E Virginia St, McKinney, TX 7506
Everyone needs a go-to brunch spot in their city… and Layered is the perfect place! Not only do they have a full coffee menu, but they also offer omelettes, avocado toast, breakfast tacos, or any of their other delicious menu selections to pair with your drink of choice. During the weekend, Layered also converts into a 21+ speakeasy called Room One Eleven, which serves elevated bites and Prohibition-era cocktails (including espresso martinis).
Duino Coffee
7650 Stacy Rd Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070
Named after a Greek town, Duino Coffee offers a communal space for the local community to collaborate, hold meetings, brew new ideas, and socialize. Not only do they offer delicious seasonal drinks, Duino also offers a tasty selection of food that includes quesadillas, wraps, sandwiches, and an entire breakfast menu available until noon every day. Cater coffee at your next community or neighborhood event with their espresso trailer Duino On Wheels!
Sweetwaters Coffee and Tea
4701 S Custer Rd Ste 500, McKinney, TX 75070
Specialty drinks are Sweetwater’s… well, specialty! Try the French Vietnamese coffee; it combines French roast with sweetened condensed milk. They also offer frozen drinks made with espresso, perfect for those hot Texas days! Even if you’re not the coffee-drinking type, Sweetwater also offers a variety of teas, lemonade, and hot chocolate. If you’re hungry, they also have an extensive offering of baked goods, including slices of cake, breakfast sandwiches, parfaits, scones, and more.
Dutch Bros
1401 N Custer Rd, McKinney, TX 75071
For the best lemonades, teas, and coffee in the game, swing by the PNW (Pacific Northwest, that is) drive-thru. With hundreds of customizations and an iconic blue windmill logo, your next favorite drink may be waiting at one of Dutch Bros’ brand new DFW locations, including on 380 and Custer Road. Go by on the first of the month and you may be lucky enough to snag a free monthly item such as a car freshener or sticker.
COMING SOON – TexaKonaFM
FM: 407 E Louisiana St, McKinney, 75069
Lodge: 990 W Van Alstyne Pkwy, Van Alstyne, TX 75495
Coming soon from TexaKona Coffee Roasters is TexaKonaFM, a rock themed coffee shop by Downtown McKinney. While you’re waiting for them to open, check out TexaKona Coffee Museum + Gifts, located in the Historic Flour Mill in East McKinney, or the TexaKona Coffee Lodge in Van Alstyne. You can also buy their coffee from their roaster or at Central Market in Plano.