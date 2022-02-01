The Plano Overnight Warming Station (POWS) is a collaborative effort between The Salvation Army, Collin County Homeless Coalition, City of Plano and area churches to provide neighbors experiencing homelessness with overnight, short-term emergency shelter during inclement weather.

When guests seek shelter at POWS, they are provided with a safe place to sleep, a meal, a hot shower, and the opportunity to select much-needed clothing items from the coat closet.

POWS is asking the public for help. The shelter anticipates receiving 85 or more guests per night during this week’s freezing overnight temperatures, and the coat closet is low on clothing and hygiene items.

The public can help in one of two ways.

1. Donate new or gently used items (see below for requested items) at the following drop-off locations in Plano through Feb. 28.

Please call or check these locations’ hours of operation online before visiting with your donations.

East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC): 4700 14th St. | (214) 744-3786

Dubs Tea N Eats: 3131 Custer Rd. #178 | (972) 985-2700

Taverna Rossa: 4005 Preston Rd. #512 | (972) 403-3321

Pinstack Plano: 6205 Dallas Pkwy. | (972) 781-2695

Items that can be accepted at the drop-off locations include mens’ and womens’ shoes, socks, underwear, jeans, t-shirts, coats, winter gloves and winter hats. The most urgently needed items this week include:

Mens’ shoes in sizes 10, 11, 12, 13, 14

Mens’ jeans in sizes 30, 32, 34 / length 32

Mens’ boxer briefs (new) in sizes M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Men’s beanies in black, brown, tan, gray

Mens’ coats in sizes L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Mens’ waterproof winter gloves

Mens’ hoodies in sizes L, XL, 2XL, 3XL

Travel-size hygiene items such as deodorant, lip balm, tissue, etc.

2. Make a financial donation by check, allowing POWS to shop for clothing and hygiene items.

Make checks payable to The Salvation Army-POWS, and mail checks to:

The Salvation Army-POWS

P.O. Box 86006

Plano, TX 75074

For more information on the Plano Overnight Warming Station, please visit planows.org