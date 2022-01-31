Roses are red. Violets are blue. You’re cute and I’m hungry, so how about a dinner for two?

Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year. That’s kind of like having your birthday fall on a workday, right? It’s okay because many of your favorite restaurants will be happy to serve their Valentine’s menus a day or two early so that you can celebrate the preceding weekend.

We’re feeling the love for these special Valentine’s Day specials in Collin County and Dallas. Choose your favorite Val pal and get ready to make some delicious memories together!

Valentines Day brunch at Blue Mesa in Plano. | Courtesy of Blue Mesa

Valentines Day Specials in Plano

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

Impress your loved one with a dinner for two at popular steakhouse, Del Frisco’s. On February 13 or 14, you can indulge in steak tartare, a shrimp cocktail, and a ribeye with two lobster tails. Finish with a Godiva chocolate cheesecake. Make a reservation.

Legacy Hall

Grab your sweetheart and head to Legacy Hall for a jazzy Valentine’s celebration with Ricki Derek & His Big Band. Before the show, impress your date with dinner, drinks, and dessert from their choice of nearly 20 eateries. Then, head to the dance floor and sway to favorites by Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Mel Torme and more. Add on the Sweethearts Package ($55) at checkout for the perfect dessert and wine package including, 3 Chocolate Covered Strawberries, 2 Cake Balls from Leila Bakery and 1 Featured Bottle of Wine. Find additional details and tickets here.

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

Stay home and enjoy a romantic seafood dinner for two! The luxe 2-person, takeout-only meal is $100 and includes: Mini Crab Cakes, Crab Stuffed Lobster for two, Roasted Vegetables, and Key Lime Pie. Reservations are required prior to February 9 to ensure availability. As Sea Breeze is closed on Mondays, guests must pick up their Valentine’s Day feast by Sunday, February 13.

Princi Italia

One of our fave decadent Valentines Day Specials! Bring your sweetheart to Princi Italia for romantic epicurean favorites such as Tortellini Fonduta with black truffle butter, grilled Angus filet mignon, pan-seared sea bass, or veal saltimbocca. Finish up with white chocolate cheesecake, warm apple crostata or a classic tiramisu. Now taking reservations.

Tommy Bahama

The Island restaurant at Legacy West is featuring a “drink pink” Valentine’s Blush cocktail with Tommy Bahama Gin, elderflower liqueur, ruby red grapefruit juice, and soda. Available February 1-14.

Blue Mesa Grill

Take advantage of a special brunch on February 13 that features street tacos, red chile salmon, enchiladas, Adobe Pie, omelets, migas, huevos rancheros, chicken and Belgian waffles, breakfast potatoes, chimayo corn, salads, fruit, and house-made desserts. Valentine additions include sparkling rosé, mimosas, and chocolate fountain. $28.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

This four-course dinner for two includes choices from mozzarella marinara, tomato caprese with burrata, Caesar, house, or Italian salad, Sicilian chicken soup or soup of the day, lasagne, fettucine Carrabba, chicken Bryan, chicken marsala, Tuscan-grilled sirloin or filet, salmon, sogno di cioccolata, or berries and butter cake. $60, for dining-in or to-go, from February 10-21.

Bulla Gastrobar

February 11-14, the authentic Spanish-style restaurant in Legacy West is offering an exclusive four-course prix fixe dinner menu with a sparkling toast for two. This Valentines Day special is $120, dine-in only. Also, don’t miss Bulla’s Valentine’s Day Cocktail, Strawberry Crush, available Feb 1-28. For each one sold, $1 will be donated to the American Heart Association.

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery

Treat your Valentine to an Eatzi’s feast for two. Choose from Rosewood Ranch Espresso and Cocoa Rubbed Wagyu Sirloin with Black Raspberry Port Demi Glace, two Crab-Stuffed Lobster Tails, or two Filet Mignons with Horseradish Butter. All meals are served with a Berry Panzanella Salad, Lobster Bisque, Heart-Shaped Pot de Crème, and more. For those feeling more adventurous, create your own perfect dinner from Eatzi’s other delectable options (including desserts!) Online ordering begins on January 28 and must be placed by Saturday, February 13 for pre-order.

Also consider one of these other romantic restaurants in Plano: The Capital Grille | Fogo de Chao | Bob’s Steak and Chop House | Taverna | Cru Food and Wine Bar

The Sweetheart Menu at III Forks in Frisco will set your heart a-flutter!

Valentines Day Specials in Frisco

Buca di Beppo

A Valentine’s Lasagna Lovefeast for two includes heart-shaped layers of meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, and parmesan, with a small salad, garlic bread and cannoli. $60, for dine-in or to-go. February 13-14.

Cantina Laredo

This Valentines Day special is a a three-course meal includes guacamole; chicken, steak, and bacon-wrapped shrimp fajitas; and chocolate brownie with walnuts on a sizzling skillet with Mexican brandy butter and vanilla ice cream. $49 for two, for dine-in or pickup, February 12-14.

Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille

Enjoy a full weekend of love and romance from Friday Feb. 11 – Monday Feb. 14 with Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2 ($175 per couple for dine-in, $125 per couple to-go). Or, come celebrate on Valentine’s Day with 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu (Feb 14 only). Three-course menu includes choice of soup or salad, entrée, and dessert featuring lobster bisque, eight-ounce filet Perry, white chocolate cheesecake, and more. $65 until 5:30 pm, $80 after 5:45 pm. Available for dine-in or to-go. Make a reservation online.

III Forks

Enjoy a three-course meal that includes the III Forks salad or French onion soup, filet mignon and lobster tail with whipped potatoes, cream corn, tomatoes and spring onions, as well as a chocolate ganache cake with chocolate ice cream and chocolate mousse. $210 for two. February 11-14, call 972-267-1776.

Herd & Hearth

Located at The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa, Herd & Hearth is offering a thoughtfully planned four-course dinner menu available February 12-14. The Valentines Day special features items like Strauss Grass Fed Lamb Rack with Thai basil, Orange Miso Seabass with pickled rainbow cauliflower, Post Oak Smoked Airline Chicken Breast, or a Kahlua & Dark Chocolate Dome with lightly smoked strawberry jus and more. Pricing is $75 per person or $105 per person with carefully crafted cocktail pairings for each course. Reservations are encouraged.

Also consider these other romantic restaurants in Frisco: J.Theodore | Randy’s Steakhouse | Dee Lincoln Prime | Pizzeria Testa

Valentines Day Specials in Grandscape

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

In addition to the regular dinner menu, on Feb 13-14 Davio’s will offer a Valentines Day special three-course prix-fixe menu that includes Antipasti choices of Cape Cod Oysters with Spicy Mignonette or Lemon Ricotta Tortelloni and Cacio e Pepe. The Piatti Del Giorno options include 8 oz Center Cut Filet Mignon with Jumbo Shrimp, Purple Potatoes, and Bearnaise or a Chilean Sea Bass with Red Quinoa, Heirloom Carrots, and Prezzemolata. The dessert course features a sampler of Warm Chocolate Cake, Caramel-Chocolate Tart, and Strawberry Pavlova. $95 per guest. Reservations are recommended by calling 469.772.4810.

Seven Doors Kitchen and Cocktails

February 11-12 and 14th, visit Seven Doors for a special 3-course a la cart dinner featuring a variety of savory selections like Grilled Shrimp Risotto or Bacon-wrapped Bison Meatloaf. Be sure to have a cocktail or some sparkling wine, and finish up with Nutella Mousse or a Creme Broulee. Reservations encouraged.

Caviar at Rye in McKinney.

Valentines Day Specials in McKinney

Rye

Rye is offering a 7-course chef’s tasting menu for Valentine’s Day. Selections for this Valentines Day special include: Caviar, Wild Boar Terrine, Sott’olio Vegetables, Quail with Saffron Pears and Farro Risotto, Rye Profiterole with 3 Milk Cheese, Wagyu Hanger Steak with Deconstructed French Onion Soup, Malted Chocolate and Chinese Black Vinegar Cake. Prepaid reservation required for parties of 2 to 4, $125 per person. Save your spot now. Learn more about Rye’s innovative small plates concept here!

Zin Zen Wine Bistro

A Valentines Day special that’s for those with a sweet tooth! Join chocolatier and wine connoisseur, Sanne Bogart from CocoaVina, for a wine and chocolate tasting on Feb 12 at 3:00 pm. Participants will sample artisan chocolates that have been carefully paired with fine wines from Zin Zen Wine Bistro.

Consider one of these other romantic restaurants in McKinney: Rick’s Chophouse | Harvest Seasonal Kitchen

Valentines Day Specials in Allen

Consider one of these romantic restaurants in Allen: Mio Nonno | Cru Food and Wine Bar | The Blue Fish

Courtesy of Hotel Crescent Court in Dallas.

Valentines Day Specials in Dallas

Knife Steakhouse

Enjoy a Caviar and Champagne pairing by Chef John Tesar at Knife. The special Valentine’s Day package includes 2 ounces of Tesar’s signature caviar in collaboration with Passmore Caviar and a 1/2 bottle of Taittinger Champagne, perfect for 2 people, available for $200. Make your reservation by calling 214.443.9339.

Rise + Thyme

How about a picnic? Rise + Thyme has Valentine’s Day picnic baskets available to-go including Crackers with Preserves and Triple Cream, Mixed Greens, Herb Roasted Whole Chicken, Smoked Salmon Tartine, Assorted Cookies, Chocolate Strawberries and a bottle of sparkling wine and flowers. Available for $100 plus tax, feeds two people. Order by February 7. Pick-up February 12 – 14, 11 am – 3 pm.

Dakota’s Steakhouse

In addition to the regular menu, Dakota’s will feature a Surf & Turf special that includes a 34-ounce porterhouse and whole broiled lobster for $214. February 11-12 and February 14. Make a reservation online or call 214-740-4001.

Mansion on Turtle Creek

A five-course menu will include black Périgord risotto, lobster, and A Bar N Ranch Wagyu striploin. $170 plus $75 for wine pairings. A la carte menu also available. Reservations are available February 11-12, and February 14, between 5-10 pm. Call 214-443-4747.

The Crescent Club

The elegant Hotel Crescent Court will offer a special Valentine’s Day special menu in the 17th floor Crescent Club. A three-course menu ($135 per person) includes bites like lobster dumpling consume, scallops, grilled lamb, and a complimentary glass of champagne. The Hotel is also offering a Galentine’s Tea and romance getaway selections. Book your celebration here.

Sloane’s Corner

This downtown Dallas restaurant is offering a three-course meal with options from lobster bisque, roasted halibut, au Poivre filet mignon, and strawberry shortcake. $95 plus $35 for wine pairings. Also, check out the special three-course “Singles Awareness Day” menu, served at the bar, which includes options from ricotta agnolotti and duck l’orange, for $65. February 11-12, February 14, $75. Reserve on OpenTable or call 214-484-1395.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

