Galleria Dallas will partner with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to honor some of North Texas’ most notable women entrepreneurs at “Climb With Courage”” | Image courtesy of Girl Scouts of America

Beginning next month, Galleria Dallas will partner with the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to honor some of North Texas’ most notable women entrepreneurs. Climb With Courage, an interactive display, will feature six local women in business accompanied by their words of wisdom on how they got to where they are today.

Among the women being honored are Margie Aguilar (President and Founder of ISP Creative), Valerie Freeman (Founder and CEO of Imprimis Group, BravoTech and Freeman+Leonard), Kala Garner (Simply Better Co, LLP and The DEI Gurus, LLC), Hattie Hill (President and CEO of T.D. Jakes Foundation and Owner of Hattie Hill Enterprises, Inc) Jin-Ya Huang (Founder of Break Bread, Break Borders) and Nina Vaca (Chairman and CEO of Pinnacle Group).

Kala Garner is one of the six women entrepreneurs who will be featured in “Climb with Courage” | Image courtesy of Galleria Dallas

“As the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world, the Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches young girls valuable skills and introduces them to new opportunities,” said Jennifer Bartkowski, CEO of GSNETX, in a statement. “We are so excited to collaborate with Galleria Dallas on this special exhibit of inspiring women in our community. It is our hope that this diverse display of amazing women leaders helps girls realize their potential.”

In addition to the photos and anecdotes, “Climb With Courage” will also incorporate a social media contest. Participants can share a photo on Instagram or Twitter of someone who has inspired them with the hashtag #ClimbWithCourage in their post, and tag @GSNETX and @GalleriaDallas. Contest prizes include a weekend stay at The Westin Galleria Dallas, a $500 Galleria Dallas Gift Card, four ice skating passes, and a year’s supply of Girl Scout cookies.

“In celebration of the 2022 Cookie Season, we are excited to work alongside the Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas to present this empowering gallery wall,” said Megan Townsend, Galleria Dallas Director of Marketing, in a statement. “As a former Girl Scout myself, I can attest to how impactful my participation in the Cookie Program was in shaping me to [become] who I am today. It is amazing to be able to feature some of our city’s great women entrepreneurs and their advice to [become] strong leaders.”

“Climb With Courage” will open Friday, January 28 and will run until Sunday, February 27. The exhibit will be located on the first floor of Galleria Dallas, near the Apple Store.

