Denton Black Film Festival

When: January 27- February 6, 2022

Tickets + more info: dentonbff.com

The Denton Black Film Festival has planned its most robust lineup yet for 2022: a technology expo, musical performances spanning from jazz to gospel, art exhibitions and of course, standout short films. This year it’s all virtual. Check out the VIP pass options and our roadmap to what’s streaming at this acclaimed festival.

Beatles symphonic experience

When: January 28 – 30

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, Dallas

The Beatles come to life in Revolution, the symphonic tribute to the Fab Four, featuring the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and top vocalists performing arrangements transcribed from the original master recordings at Abbey Road.

Goat Yoga

When: January 29

Where: Lockwood Distilling Company, Richardson

Bring your own mat to Coffee, Cocoa, & Candy Cane Goat Yoga, hosted by Lockwood Distilling Company!

These goats will be dressed up in cozy sweaters – it’ll be cold outside, so dress accordingly yourself! Oh, and hot cocoa will be on hand. So grab a ticket!

The Official Supernatural Convention 2022

When: January 28-30

Where: Hilton Garden Inn Dallas/Allen

Are you a fan of the hit show “Supernatural?” Well, you’re in for a treat this weekend!

The official Supernatural Convention is happening in Plano, featuring stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki in their home state of Texas.



Other guests, booths and surprises await at this fest for the fans.

Grandscape Restaurant Week

When: January 29

Where: Grandscape, The Colony

Food lovers, get your appetite ready for the first-ever Grandscape Restaurant week!

Sample the best cuisines from fine dining to fast-casual with two-course lunch menus and three-course dinner menus from the exciting restaurants of Grandscape. No passes or tickets required. Participating restaurants include Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse, Puttery, Windmills, and more.

My Neighbor Totoro at Alamo (English dubbed)

When: January 30, at 11 am

Where: Alamo Drafthouse in Richardson

Grab some brunch with Alamo Drafthouse, and experience the magic of Studio Ghibli’s classic family favorite, “My Neighbor Totoro!”

This celebration of childhood innocence follows two sisters who move into an old country house with their father, while waiting for their mother to recover from illness at the hospital. As the sisters explore their new home, they befriend playful spirits in their house and in the nearby forest… most notably the massive, cuddly creature Totoro.

Jan 29 Brazilian night

When: January 29-30

Where: Turkish Café & Lounge, Plano

The hottest patio party in DFW is at Turkish Café & Lounge in Plano! Enjoy a special performance by Samba Dance group from United Dance Academy and a belly show by Diana and DJ will be spinning the hottest dance hits until 2 am.

Call to make a reservation: 469-362-7181.

The Art of French Pastry (in-person class)

When: January 30

Where: 2500 Jeans Mill Drive, McKinney, TX

Be transported to Paris’ Le Cordon Bleu for an evening of French Pastry!

At this hands-on class, you will learn the art of French Choux pastry. Your skilled pastry chef instructor will take you through a detailed demonstration, and then guide you step-by-step in making the perfect choux dough, piping, baking and filling.

Eclairs and cream puffs, here we come.

Hadestown

When: Through January 30

Where: Winspear Opera House, Dallas

Hadestown is a love story of mythic proportion. This journey to the underworld puts a twist on Greek mythology in telling a story that of doubt against faith, and fear against love. This vibrant and arresting musical is one you can’t miss while it’s in town.

Sale-A-Brate at Eataly

When: Until February 6, 2022

Where: Eataly Dallas

Belissima! Any excuse to check out Eataly in Dallas.

In honor of Eataly’s 15th anniversary, throughout the month, shoppers can find hundreds of products up to 50% off. To honor the occasion, Eataly Dallas is showcasing their specialties with demonstrations, tastings, workshops, and over-the-top offerings every weekend in January!

Shop crispy wafers and cookies from Loacker, ground coffee and whole beans from Lavazza, home and kitchen goods from Bialetti and Guzzini.

Even more great things to do this weekend in Dallas & Collin County

New Year New You Weekly Hike

Join this Plano group for a 2-4 mile hike/ walk. They will start at a moderate pace and work their way around the lake. As your time in the beautiful Oak Point Nature Preserve progresses, you can eventually challenge yourself with different trails and terrains.

Jan 29 | More info

Oak Point Nature Preserve, Plano

Little Women

This timeless, captivating story is brought to life in this glorious musical filled with personal discovery, heartache, hope and everlasting love. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s life, Little Women follows the adventures of sisters, Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy March.

Jan 21-30, 2022 | Tickets here!

Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Plano

Sweeney Todd: School Edition

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice.

Jan 21-30, 2022 | Tickets here!

Willow Bend Center of the Arts, Plano

Dinosaurs Live!

10 animatronic dinosaurs lurk along a natural trail.

Through Feb 21, 2022 | heardmuseum.org/dinosaurs-live

Heard Museum, McKinney