Someone once said, “The greatest gift you can give yourself is a little bit of your own attention.” We agree. Whether or not they were referring to spa services, that’s how we’re choosing to interpret it.

McKinney, whether you book a massage, facial, or full day of pampering, we know this — you’re just one spa service away from a good mood.

Check out 5 of our favorite McKinney spas, below.

Courtesy of Patriva Spa,

Pavitra

205 W Louisiana Street | #101

Located in McKinney’s beautiful, historic downtown, Pavitra Organic Day Spa is a unique and eco-friendly boutique spa with a modern touch, infused with the rustic, historical ambiance of McKinney square. They specialize in 100% natural beauty and pure relaxation using all-natural, organic products. Choose from a variety of organic spa treatments including facials, massage therapy, body treatments and waxing.

Aloe and Milk Pure Wellness

6850 TPC Drive | Suite 202

Aloe + Milk Pure Wellness is proud to offer lymphatic stimulation treatment, spray tans, massage, and skin care treatments. We pride ourselves on offering the best and latest in innovative techniques, treatments and methods and we are 100% committed to client satisfaction. Owner Mandy Collins is a lymphatic specialist, licensed esthetician and certified spray tan technician. She’s been a spa connoisseur for years and started the business in hopes of helping others live to their highest potential.

Courtesy of Spa Esoteric.

Spa Esoteric

105 S Church Street

A full-service day spa located in the heart of the Historic Downtown McKinney, Spa Esoteric is located in a Victorian house refurbished to create a warm, nurturing and relaxing retreat — a comfortable haven from the stress and strain of the outside world. With a focus on wellness, their goal is to make each client feel pampered and never rushed. They offer facials, skincare, body treatments, massage, hair and nail services for men, women and couples. They’re exclusive providers of the Intraceutical (TM) Oxygen Treatments.

Skin Med Spa and Laser

8951 Collin McKinney Parkway | Suite 704

The mission of Skin Med Spa and Laser is to restore, revitalize, and rejuvenate their client’s skin appearance, health, and function. Through professional services, high-quality medical-grade products and state-of-the-art laser technology, they strive to address and improve skin concerns for clients of all skin types and colors. With a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon on the team, options for Botox®, chemical peels and dermal fillers, and more are available, as well as hydrofacials, vitamin B12 injections and other wellness services.

Harper Blvd. Spa

1402 S Custer Rd, Suite 404

Do you want to be completely confident being makeup-free? Harper Blvd. Spa specializes in Enzyme Therapy facials, a perfect pick-me-up treatment with absolutely no downtime. Your skin will recover immediately providing you with a clean, fresh, invigorating glow! Other services include microblading, eyelash extensions, and dermaplaning, as well as a menu of other facials. Imagine waking up with gorgeous skin, stunning bold brows, and beautiful full lashes! Simply jump out of bed and take charge of your day completely confident!