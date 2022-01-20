Hesitant to book a spa day because it feels self-indulgent? Ignore that feeling. After all, a facial is basically a workout for your skin — and workouts are supposed to be a good thing, right?

If you need to be kneaded or you’re feeling a little blah, book a spa treatment. Plano has some great places to be pampered with spa services. Check out 5 of the best spas in Plano we could find, below:

One of the most luxurious spas in Plano! Woodhouse Spa’s treatments are highly customizable to suit your needs.

Best Spas in Plano #1 – Woodhouse Spa

5760 Legacy Drive | Suite B14, Plano

At Woodhouse Spa, they curate and customize each luxurious treatment to deliver the exact mood you desire, now and long after you leave. Find a treatment that suits your goals and let your transformation begin. Upon entering, you’re treated to a warm smile, a luxurious robe, and reflexology sandals that release the day’s stresses. Relax in the Quiet Room, where a selection of specialty, loose-leaf teas begins your journey to relaxation and rejuvenation. Find inner peace and outer beauty with a menu of facials, massages, body treatments, waxing, and a variety of special packages.

Can’t forget nails as part of your spa day at Hiatus Spa + Retreat! One of the consistent top spas in Plano!

Best Spas in Plano #2 – Hiatus Spa + Retreat

6101 Chapel Hill Boulevard | Suite 102, Plano

Hiatus Spa + Retreat is an award-winning Texas day spa featuring signature massages, facials, body treatments, and nail therapies in a modern setting. They’ve expanded their menu offerings to include injectables, dermal fillers, DermaFrac, dermaplaning, chemical peels, and micro-needling treatments all complete with a high-touch experience that is personalized from start to finish. Hiatus is out to change the spa industry, one “ahhh” at a time. You can also enjoy Hiatus at The Star in Frisco!

Best Spas in Plano #3 – Daisy Massage Spa

6101 Windhaven Parkway | Suite 155, Plano

Daisy Massage and Spa Center offers a variety of therapeutic massages and spa treatments, delivered in a calm and soothing atmosphere. Ease your muscle pain and reduce your stress as you’re pampered with services. Whether you’re looking for stress relief, seeking an escape from the stress of life, or experiencing discomfort associated with an injury, Daisy has a massage treatment that fits your particular condition. They offer a full menu of traditional day spa services plus cupping and infrared sauna/light therapy.

Spa Habitat + Apothecary uses all-natural, organic products, priding themselves on a “farm to spa” approach. Among spas in Plano, this is one of the best for you.

Best Spas in Plano #4 – Spa Habitat + Apothecary

7300 Lone Star Drive | #C110 (The Shops at Legacy) and 1715 H Avenue (Historic Downtown)

Spa Habitat offers a wide variety of luxurious, award-winning spa services, and they do it with a mindset of protecting both you and the environment. Whether it’s a relaxing massage, a pampering and beneficial facial, or even a bikini wax, all of Spa Habitat’s spa services use only the finest organic, natural and plant-based ingredients. No artificial fragrance, no artificial color, and no harmful chemicals or preservatives. Just Farm to Spa® purity. Relax, it’s good for you.

Best Spas in Plano #5 – Swiss Heaven Spa

3001 N Dallas Parkway, Plano

Swiss Heaven Spa is a 5-star rated private day managed and operated by its Swiss French-speaking owner, Melissa, who is a licensed skin specialist and massage therapist. The spa menu includes various skin treatments (body wraps, body exfoliation, facials) and different massage therapy modalities: Swedish, Deep Tissue, Lomi Lomi, Prenatal, Hot Stones, Swe-Thai and more. The sweet smell of essential oils and the calming music will both relax and delight you.