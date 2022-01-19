With the temp in Texas dropping fast, are you wondering “where’s the best comfort food near me?”

Well bundle up and bring your appetite to one of these best comfort food restaurants in Collin County. We’ve organized this ultimate guide according to city so you can find the best spot for hearty stew or the bread that dreams are made of… near you.

Comfort food in Plano

Whiskey Cake

3601 Dallas Pkwy, Plano

Warm yourself from the inside out with a whiskey cocktail or a bourbon from Whiskey Cake’s extensive whiskey menu. Pair your beverage with the A Bar Ranch Wagyu Chili or Creamy Tomato Soup. The menu as a whole boasts hearty, scratch-made comfort food across the board, so settle in and prepare to be very full afterward.

Katy Trail Ice House Outpost

4700 W. Park Blvd, Plano

In the summer, this Austin-style beer garden and restaurant is the place for Texas BBQ on the patio. In the winter, stop by for a bowl of their Dark Beer Venison Chili. Pair it with one of their Fireside Cocktails, such as Spiked Apple Cider, and finish up with a slice of the Texas Whiskey Pecan Pie.

Newk’s Eatery

5960 W Parker Rd, Plano

On a chilly day, there’s nothing better than a bowl of homemade soup. Newk’s Eatery agrees, so they offer five flavorful soups including Loaded Potato, Lobster and Crab Bisque, and Chicken Tortilla. If you’re craving something a little heartier, try the indulgent Six Cheese Pimiento with Bacon Mac n Cheese. We feel warmer just thinking about it.

The Bavarian Grill

3425 Premier Drive, Plano (coming soon!)

Warm up with a cup of German Glühwein. The warm, spiced, mulled red wine can be found at Plano’s beloved Bavarian Grill, along with authentic German dishes that are as hearty as you’d hope for on a cold winter day. They offer a special winter menu that features grilled wild boar sausage with pasta dumplings, as well as pork schnitzel, and a peppery elk stew.

Chef Chin’s Hibachi Ramen

7800 Windrose Ave (Legacy Food Hall)

Their broth base takes 24 hours to prepare and their miso soup is made completely in-house. Chef Chin’s Hibachi Ramen features a fusion of bold flavors and fresh, high-quality ingredients that make this Japanese cuisine a winter must. Pork, chicken, shrimp, you name it, they’ve got it. Go veggie or broth-only, and save room for the Japanese Cheesecake.

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has comfort food for you and your furry friend! | Photo courtesy of Lazy Dog on Facebook

Lazy Dog Bar and Restaurant

8401 Preston Rd, Plano

Comfort food is calling your name in the form of Chicken Pot Pie, Campfire Pot Roast, or BBQ Bison Meatloaf. Lazy Dog is the ultimate stop for hearty, warm-me-up food that will keep you cozy until spring. If you want to have your comfort and wear pajamas too, grab one of their TV Dinners. Made in-house and frozen in retro-style trays, they’re ready to pop in the oven when it’s too cold to venture out.

Comfort food in Frisco

Whether you’re craving a slowly prepared soup or a hearty pot roast, we’ve gathered a handful of the best places to warm yourself from the inside out this winter.

Bourbon Burger at Bottled in Bond, Frisco | Brandon Hurd

Bottled in Bond Cocktail Parlour

5285 Dallas Parkway, Suite 420, Frisco

Chilled to the bone? Stop by Bottled in Bond and order a Whiskey Flight served with applewood bacon on the side. The full bourbon and whiskey list here is outrageous – you name it, they’ll have it. The food menu features sophisticated comfort food like Glazed Bison Meatballs, and a Smoked Bone-in Pork Chop (which comes with white cheddar polenta, collard greens, and a bourbon molasses glaze).

Note: Bottled in Bond’s speakeasy-style establishment is 18+ only.

Black Walnut Cafe

5225 Warren Parkway, Frisco

Black Walnut Cafe’s extensive, inventive menu will have your cold toes warm again in no time. Try the Turkey Black Bean Chili or soups like Chicken Tortilla and Creamy Tomato Basil. If you’re in the mood for something heartier, go for the Pot Roast Grilled Cheese or Pasta with Meatballs made from South Texas antelope and Wagyu. Bonus: Black Walnut has a covered, heated patio.

Pho Que Huong

5110 Eldorado Parkway, #200 and 8600 Preston Road, #117

Specializing in fine Vietnamese cuisine, Pho Que Huong has traditional, slow-cooked Pho broths made from the finest beef and natural spices. The menu has a wide variety of ways to customize your Pho, or you can try one of their many soup bowls, like Curry Chicken Rice Noodle Soup, Wonton Noodle, or Seafood Noodle. We can’t think of a better way to warm up!

Pure comfort food at Norma’s Cafe. | Norma’s Cafe

Norma’s Cafe

8300 Gaylord Parkway #19, Frisco

This is Texas-sized comfort food for Texas-level cold temps. Visit Norma’s Cafe in the morning for giant biscuits and southern gravy. Later in the day, warm up with Norma’s pot roast, served with carrots, onions, potatoes and brown gravy. Another comfy classic? The Chicken and Dumplings, which could be hearty enough to carry you through February.

Tupelo Honey Cafe is the place to get your comfort food fix… especially for breakfast! | Tupelo Honey

Tupelo Honey Cafe

6725 Winning Drive, Frisco

At Tupelo Honey Cafe, you might hear someone call your meal “supper” and you’ll be invited to eat some of the best biscuits you’ve ever had, served with blueberry jam and whipped butter. Southern comfort food is their thing and they do it with a modern, stylish flair. Warm yourself up with some comforting Shrimp n Grits or a Bourbon Peppercorn Glazed Meatloaf.

Kelly’s Craft Tavern

3191 Preston Road, Frisco

There’s no shortage of ways to warm up at Kelly’s Craft Tavern (and we’re not just referring to their long list of bourbons and whiskeys). Start with a bowl of the Scratch-made Potato Soup or the Jailhouse Elk Chili. Follow it with a plate of Buffalo Meatloaf, which is bacon-wrapped and served with gravy. Texas temps can’t compete with this menu.

Comfort food in McKinney

At least the cold weather is an excuse to load up on some comfort food! Try these places in McKinney for soups, stews, and hearty dishes that are as comforting as a hug from grandma.

Garlic Herb Focaccia and Tomato Bisque from Patina Green is the perfect comfort food!

Patina Green Home and Market

116 N Tennessee Street, Suite 102, McKinney

With a passion for real farm-to-table food, Patina Green Home and Market offers fresh, organic food with seasonally-inspired surprises like Hungarian Mushroom Soup. You’ll find indulgent sandwiches served on sourdough bread with flavors like Jalapeno Grilled Cheese, and Roasted Poblano with Beer Cheese. Pair your sandwich with some Tomato Bisque Soup. The menu is lunch-only and changes with the seasons.

Pho Bistro

1751 N. Central Expy, Suite 300, McKinney

Sure, you could heat up a can of chicken noodle soup on the stove, or you can do it right and head to Pho Bistro. Their traditional pho soup is made with a 4-hour prepped bone-beef broth, banh pho noodles, and thinly sliced beef. The menu has a ton of Pho flavor combos, so pick your favorite and warm up Vietnamese-style.

The Celt Irish Pub

100 N Tennessee Street, McKinney

Grab a pint and warm up in historic downtown McKinney’s favorite Irish pub. What’s more comforting than a bowl of traditional Guinness Irish Stew? Savor the flavors of beef, celery and carrots served on a bed of Colcannon mashed potatoes. The Celt’s Shepherd’s Pie in all its gravy glory just might hit the spot as well, or try the Bangers and Mash.

La Madeleine

3625 West University Drive, McKinney

Founded in Dallas, La Madeleine is loved for its french cuisine and warm ambiance. Their full menu includes a variety of freshly-prepared soups, including Spicy Tomato and Kale, Cream of Mushroom, Country Potato, French Onion, and the famous Tomato Basil. Order it in a cup, bowl, or as Soup for the Group. Snag a spot by the fireplace and you’ll quickly forget that it’s cold outside.

Breakfast food is the ultimate comfort food… especially if it’s from Spoons Cafe!

Spoons Cafe

100 E Louisiana Street, McKinney

Spoons Cafe in historic downtown McKinney serves breakfast all-day plus delicious and filling classic comfort foods that will remind you of home. Try Spoons’ Meatloaf, Frito Chili Pie, Eggs Benedict or the Spicy Chicken Vegetable soup! If a night at home is the order of the day, take one of Spoons’ casseroles to go!

Comfort food in Prosper

The Gin Prosper

204 W Broadway St, Prosper

Southern hospitality is the heartbeat of The Gin Prosper. The homestyle menu offers Texas Wagyu Chicken Fried Steak, or Breakfast for Dinner if it’s one of those days. Indulge in a slice of Sopapilla Cheesecake to cap it off. Visit The Gin on a weekend for live music. Bring your family for dinner, or your co-workers for lunch. Whatever day of the week, whatever the occasion, The Gin is sure to be a hit if you’re craving homestyle southern cooking.

Wisk AM Eatery

111 S Preston Rd #30, Prosper

This neighborhood café specializes in seasonal, made-from-scratch comfort food. Inspired by the seasons and the development of urban agriculture, Wisk AM Eatery sources local, organic, humane and sustainable food to prepare the majority of their dishes — like creative takes on the burrito, specialty sandwiches, or a variety of skillet breakfasts — from scratch.

Comfort food in Allen

The pancake pot pie at Ellen’s. Yes, you read that right. Pancake pot pie. Better known as “comfort food at its finest!”

Ellen’s Restaurant

210 S Central Expressway, Allen

Ellen’s serves Southern classic foods, and breakfast all day in a style that the restaurant describes with pride: “made from scratch each day just like Ellen used to do at home… simple, yet extraordinary… familiar, yet original.”

Ellen’s offers breakfast classic like shrimp and grits, huevos rancheros, and Eggs Benedict. We suggest their original creation, the pancake pot pie. The stuff of all-day breakfast dreams.

From the lunch and dinner menu, staples like pimiento cheese chicken and dumplings are a welcome sight when your cravings take you down south.