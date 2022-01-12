Hotels can feel a bit impersonal and house rentals can be a lot of work. Bed and Breakfasts, however, offer all the comforts of home, with the bonus of an on-site host or hostess (whose entire mission is to make your stay as special as possible!). If you’re the kind of traveler who enjoys a homemade breakfast and interacting with new people, a bed and breakfast might just be just right for you.

When it’s time to book a romantic weekend, a mom’s retreat, or a weekend of antiquing, try one of these North Texas B&B’s!

The Red Gate Inn, McKinney.

Red Gate Inn

811 North Church Street, McKinney

This lovely historic home in Historic Downtown McKinney is surrounded by over an acre of artistically curated, serene paths. It’s a perfect destination for an intimate wedding, family reunion, or romantic getaway. The stunning home offers a multi-course breakfast or an evening glass of wine. Make a cocktail at the bar, sit out on the covered porch or just hang out in the comfortable living room in front of the cozy fireplace. Each room has all of the comforts of home you could wish for (even plush bathrobes!). Take advantage of the many restaurants, wineries, and shopping boutiques nearby.

The Neatherly Estate, McKinney.

Neathery Estate Bed and Breakfast

215 N Waddill St, McKinney

The Neathery Estate has modern comfort and grand history. In addition to the four very large beautiful suites, the formal living room full of European antiques is a great place to gather. Relax on the large back porch and enjoy a delicious breakfast each day. Each suite features its own special details such as a private screened sleeping porch, a Library, or an entire floor of the house all to yourself. The Neathery is a great place for your wedding party to stay; rooms are double occupancy. Nearby, the Historic Downtown McKinney Square is filled with some of the best antique stores and boutiques in the area, fabulous restaurants, and wineries.

The Gaston House, Dallas.

The Gaston House

4802 Gaston Ave, Dallas

The Gaston House in Historic East Dallas values edgy sophistication over traditional tea and doilies. Built in 1912, the charming craftsman bungalow received an immense renovation in 2017. The updates celebrate the home’s heritage while upgrading the amenities and design for modern travelers. This boutique hotel features five Texas-themed guest suites, each with an ensuite bathroom. Enjoy breakfast each morning and proximity to Dallas’s entertainment districts of Deep Ellum, Lower Greenville, Knox/Henderson, and Uptown.

Azalea Plantation Bed and Breakfast, Fort Worth.

Azalea Plantation Bed & Breakfast

1400 Robinwood Drive, Ft. Worth

This charming plantation-style home is in a historic neighborhood near downtown’s Sundance Square and the Stockyards Historic District of Fort Worth. Built in the 1940’s, the large home features four lavishly-decorated rooms, including a newly remodeled suite located downstairs in the two-level Carriage House. Each room has a deep whirlpool tub for two and other thoughtful details. The property also has two acres of lush gardens, creek, meadow, and patios. The Historic Azalea Estate also hosts small weddings, and you can rent the entire property if you like.

The Rosen House Inn, Fort Worth

Rosen House Inn

1714 S. Henderson Street, Ft. Worth

This Fort Worth bed and breakfast is located in the Historic Fairmount District, just minutes from downtown and many of the area’s best entertainment spots. They tell us that each of the three guest suites have unique history and are exquisitely furnished and thoughtfully designed. Enjoy freshly prepared breakfast each day, made with locally sourced ingredients. They’ll be glad to schedule a massage for you, and they boast hundreds of books on a variety of subjects. Guests can take advantage of the nearby eclectic Southside District, one of Fort Worth’s hippest “restaurant rows” with open air dining, patio options, live music, distilleries, breweries and, streateries – all within walking distance. View a gallery of the beautiful home.