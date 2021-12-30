In collaboration with 24 physician partners, the new Medical City Surgery Center Frisco is now opened for outpatient surgeries.

The new, state-of-the-art surgery center provides the highest-quality outpatient care for patients of all ages.

The facility features leading-edge surgical technology in a spacious, modern and comfortable setting. To ensure streamlined communication, families are assigned a number to track patient status updates through a flat screen TV located in the waiting room.

The surgery center’s multiple specialties include bariatrics, endoscopy, gastroenterology (GI), general surgery, gynecology, laparoscopic surgery, orthopedics, pain management, podiatry, spine and urology.

Medical City Surgery Center Frisco features include:

18,200 square feet

Four operating rooms

Two procedure rooms

20 post-anesthesia care units

Two observation rooms

Two separate registration booths

Modern, advanced technology to support advanced procedures

“We are pleased to provide the Frisco community with advanced outpatient surgical capabilities in an efficient and comfortable environment,” said Mohammed Aleem MD, anesthesiologist at Medical City Surgery Center Frisco. “The team at Medical City Surgery Center Frisco is committed to providing safe, patient centered care for a wide range of outpatient procedures.”