Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano has been recognized as a Magnet® hospital – the most prestigious designation honoring nursing services. Texas Health Plano joins 12 other Texas hospitals to achieve Magnet designation for the fourth time.

Josh Floren, hospital president, Viji George, Magnet program director, Laura Massey, chief nursing officer and Kari McCord, associate chief nursing officer at the Magnet announcement

The designation every four years recognizes healthcare organizations for quality patient care, nursing excellence and innovations in the nursing practice.

“It is a true honor to be re-designated as a Magnet hospital, one of the most prestigious designations in nursing and clinical excellence,” said Laura Massey, chief nursing officer at Texas Health Plano. “It reinforces our commitment to creating a collaborative, supportive environment for our nursing staff to provide quality care for our patients.”