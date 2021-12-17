Just months after he joined Hutchins BBQ McKinney, famed TX pitmaster and barbecue icon John Mueller has died at 52.

Daniel Vaughn, BBQ editor at Texas Monthly, broke the news on Twitter on Thursday, December 16, on behalf of John Mueller’s sister, LeAnn.

LeAnn Mueller asked me to share the sad news that her brother and barbecue legend John Mueller has passed away. You will be missed John. The family will share more details later. #RIP @JSM_meat pic.twitter.com/2HKeZpbWkF — Daniel Vaughn (@BBQsnob) December 16, 2021

Known as “the dark prince of Texas barbecue,” Mueller had just joined forces with Hutchins BBQ McKinney in September, 2021.

Mueller made the move from Austin and a long line of great barbecue (his grandfather opened Louis Mueller BBQ in Taylor) to join Trey Hutchins behind the pit at Hutchins BBQ McKinney.

The two men shared the bond of being in a generational line of great barbecue and restaurant business clout in Texas, Mueller in central Texas and Hutchins in north Texas.