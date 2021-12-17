Just months after he joined Hutchins BBQ McKinney, famed TX pitmaster and barbecue icon John Mueller has died at 52.
Daniel Vaughn, BBQ editor at Texas Monthly, broke the news on Twitter on Thursday, December 16, on behalf of John Mueller’s sister, LeAnn.
Known as “the dark prince of Texas barbecue,” Mueller had just joined forces with Hutchins BBQ McKinney in September, 2021.
Mueller made the move from Austin and a long line of great barbecue (his grandfather opened Louis Mueller BBQ in Taylor) to join Trey Hutchins behind the pit at Hutchins BBQ McKinney.
The two men shared the bond of being in a generational line of great barbecue and restaurant business clout in Texas, Mueller in central Texas and Hutchins in north Texas.