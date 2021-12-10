The first cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Collin County have been identified in a Frisco lab (Ayass Bioscience) as of December 8.

The patients experiencing mild symptoms are two men in their 30s and 40s, respectively. Both already had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but not the booster. Neither has traveled internationally as of late.

The news comes just days after a woman in Houston was confirmed to be the first case of the Omicron variant detected in Texas.

