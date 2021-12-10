Gather around the fire pit at the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park Hotel.

The holiday spirit can be found throughout the city of Plano this season, and the Hilton Dallas/Plano Granite Park is ready to be your home away from home for everything merry and bright. Our seasonal packages have something for everyone and make perfect gifts, whether you’re treating someone special or just yourself.

This year’s holiday calendar is full of fun for people of all ages, and events include the following:

Lights On The Farm | November 26 – December 26

For the first time every, come see Plano’s Heritage Farmstead Museum transformed with more than one million twinkling holiday lights and animated yuletide displays. Enjoy an outdoor winter wonderland, complete with fun activities and delicious treats. This event is a perfect destination for families and friends.



Deerfield Holiday Lights | December 1 – December 30

A longtime Plano tradition, load your car for a diving tour of the Deerfield neighborhood’s annual light display.



Santa at The Shops at Willow Bend | Mondays, November 29 – December 30

Get your annual photos with Santa, but skip the hassle of waiting in line by booking your photo reservation in advance. With all the time you’ll save, you might even enjoy a little time to do some holiday shopping!



A Tour of Plano’s Christmas Lights | December 1 – January 1

Download the Built Story app, and enjoy a self-guided driving tour of Plano’s best lighting displays curated by Plano Moms.



Christmas in the Square | November 26 – December 5

Enjoy an extraordinary holiday light show throughout historic Frisco square synchronized to the music you and your family know and love. This is a one of a kind event for guests of all ages, with nightly offerings that include outdoor movies, carriage and train rides, balloon artists, and more.



The Best Christmas Pageant Ever | December 3 – December 19

A delightful comedy adapted from the best-selling young adult book has become an onstage performance your family will remember for years to come. Prepare yourself for Christmas carols, laughs, mayhem and fun!



Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza | November 26 – December 18

Join the Dallas Cowboys and a few very special guests as Tostitos Championship Plaza is transformed for a 20-minute show featuring a powerful mix of Christmas cheer and game day excitement. While you’re there, enjoy dinner, shopping, and more throughout The Star District, a Cowboys-themed campus.



The Gift of Christmas 2021 | December 10 – December 19

A Prestonwood tradition and one of many local Christmas season highlights, enjoy a stunning multimedia experience complete with special effects, a cast and choir of nearly 1,000 members, live orchestra, and flying angels. This 100-minute experience is the perfect length for the whole family, and a unique way to experience The Greatest Story Ever Told!



The Pop-Up Friends Experience at Willow Bend | November 4 – January 17

Prepare to be transported to Central Perk, and the world of Friends. With 12 rooms of interactive set recreations, original props photo opportunities, and more, you’re guaranteed to make a few unique holiday memories.

Every reservation at the Hilton Dallas Plano/Granite Park includes complimentary parking and Wifi, and this year’s holiday packages include warm Starbucks beverages and specialty seasonal cocktails, and hot cocoa and Galaxy Theatre gift cards, with rates starting at $129 per night.

Gift yourself or someone you love a getaway with Hilton hospitality this year. Click here to learn more!