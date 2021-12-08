What: Santa at the Star

When: Until December 24, 2022

Where: The Star in Frisco

More info: thestardistrict.com/santa

The fifth annual Dallas Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza powered by Reliant at The Star in Frisco, Texas. | James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

Santa at the Star presented by Monument Realty will welcome Santa Claus to his Cowboys fan-themed set at The Star in Frisco from Friday, Nov. 26 – Friday, Dec. 24.

Santa’s visitors have the opportunity to take a photograph with him inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage. Photo packages include a printed 5×7 photo and an exclusive Cowboys gift for each child.

Santa’s cottage is located centrally in The Star District at 3620 The Star Blvd, Suite 1205 (across from Ascension). Parking is available in the Silver Parking Garage located off of Gaylord Parkway.

