What: Santa at the Star
When: Until December 24, 2022
Where: The Star in Frisco
More info: thestardistrict.com/santa
Santa at the Star presented by Monument Realty will welcome Santa Claus to his Cowboys fan-themed set at The Star in Frisco from Friday, Nov. 26 – Friday, Dec. 24.
Santa’s visitors have the opportunity to take a photograph with him inside his custom Dallas Cowboys cottage. Photo packages include a printed 5×7 photo and an exclusive Cowboys gift for each child.
Santa’s cottage is located centrally in The Star District at 3620 The Star Blvd, Suite 1205 (across from Ascension). Parking is available in the Silver Parking Garage located off of Gaylord Parkway.
Click here to book your visit with Santa!
For Frequently Asked Questions on booking your holiday photo with Santa, please click here.