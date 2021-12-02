When Anieudh Radhakrishnan was 18 months old he was diagnosed with SJIA. Overwhelmed by medical bills that spiralled out of control, the Radhakrishnan family turned to Scottish Rite to help. Today, more than a decade later, Anirudh and his family are hosting a concert fundraiser benefiting Scottish Rite.
Journey to Cure is a charity concert rendered by the students of Dr Vu’s Studio and Pranavam School of Music. The concert is scheduled for December 12 between 10am and 1 pm and will take place at the Black Box Theatre at the Frisco Discovery Center. Tickets are $15 per person and can be purchased by contacting Meena Radhakrishnan at prayanamconcert2021@gmail.com.
Meena Radhakrishnan is infinitely grateful for the help afforded by Scottish Rite and hopes that donations raised through this concert will help another family in need. “I talked to Scottish Rite and explained that even though we have a good income, we had no money due to medical bills. Scottish Rite waived our bills. When my son was 13 years old he went into remission and I knew that one day we would want to help Scottish Rite pay it forward.”
In DFW, there are 3 Scottish Rite locations: one at The Star in Frisco, another in Dallas and one in Fort Worth. Scottish Rite for Children is a world-renowned leader in the treatment of pediatric orthopedic conditions, sports injuries and fractures, as well as certain related arthritic and neurological disorders and learning disorders, such as dyslexia.
Anieudh Radhakrishnan explains the motivation behind the concert and invites you to join him in the video below.
Journey to Cure
When: December 12, 10 am – 1pm
Where: Black Box Theatre at the Frisco Discovery Centre
Tickets: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/fundraisingeventforscottishriteforchildren/617915
What is SJIA?
SJIA (systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis) is a rare subtype of juvenile idiopathic arthritis that causes body-wide inflammation. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) is the most common type of arthritis in kids and teens.
Find out more at arthritis.org
