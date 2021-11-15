Dinosaurs in Texas? With Jurassic World: The Exhbition in Grandscape, you’d better believe it. But time is running out.

Jurassic World: The Exhibition opened over the summer and has been making waves through social media ever since. This exhibition is an immersive 20,000-square-foot experience based on one of the biggest blockbusters in cinema history, the Jurassic Park film franchise.

The exhibition has proven to be worth the hype. But just like the era in which the dinosaurs lived, the exhibition is coming to an end and will close on Jan. 2, 2022. Fossils at a museum are awesome, don’t get us wrong. But they won’t roar at you. And they certainly won’t majestically welcome you through the exhibit gates like a noble, towering Brachiosaurus welcomes you to Jurassic World.

As a guest, you will begin your journey by walking through the world-famous gates and embark on an adventure of encountering life-sized dinosaurs and exploring richly themed environments. You will be able to imagine what it would have been like to walk among these breathtaking creatures and even interact with new baby dinosaurs, including the adorable baby Ankylosaurus named “Bumpy” from the popular animated Netflix original series, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous.

The baby dinosaurs at Jurassic World: The Exhibition at Grandscape in The Colony are just so cute!

Kids love all of the other baby dinosaurs that the knowledgeable handlers are carrying around the exhibit. Walking through the exhibit, you will encounter scenes from the beloved movies that have been recreated to thrill and entertain Jurassic Park lovers. You will also encounter the Hammond Creation Lab, where you can observe baby dinos at each stage, from incubating eggs to the hatched babies sleeping in the hatchery.

But beware.

What’s a trip to Jurassic World without just a little chaos? Watch your step at every corner … you might come face to face with Blue the Velociraptor (don’t panic! Her handler is usually never too far away), or you might even stumble upon the escaped Tyrannosaurus Rex!

Jurassic World: The Exhibition

Tickets to the exhibit are on sale until January 2022, so go plan your visit now!

Tickets to Jurassic World: The Exhibition start at $29.50 for adults (16 years +) and $19.50 for youth (3- 15 years). Children two-years-old and younger are free with accompanying parent.

VIP packages are available, as well as special pricing for Senior citizens and military. Group sales packages are available for groups greater than 10. Read up on more ticket and guest wellness guidelines here.

For more information on planning your visit, check out JurassicWorldExhibition.com.