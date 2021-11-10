What: “All You Can Eataly” opening party

When: Nov 12, 6 pm

Where: Eataly Dallas at North Park

More info: www.eataly.com

Come to Eataly Dallas for a taste of Italy in Texas!

Got date plans for Friday night, Well now you do!

Eataly Dallas is celebrating a year of being open with the opening party it deserved, but never got, thanks to the pandemic.

But on November 12, Eataly Dallas will host “All You Can Eataly,” a storewide, all-access event to officially celebrate the opening of the beloved Italian marketplace.

Although its doors opened to Dallasites in December 2020, now is finally the time that the DFW community can get a true taste of Eataly’s immersive Italian experience through endless food and drink.

Tickets will range from $99 for general admission to $149 for VIP. Grab tickets here!

The agenda

On the day of the Opening Party, Eataly Dallas will close to the public at 3 p.m. for set up, and the doors will open to a whole new experience for VIP event ticket holders at 6 p.m. General Admission ticket holders will be let in at 7 p.m.

Upon entering the marketplace, guests will see all restaurants, counters, and the retail marketplace are closed to regular service but open with a selection of some of their most beloved items for unlimited tastings and limited shopping to continue the celebration at home.

During the event, guests will have complete access to explore the marketplace and three restaurants filled with over 100 regional wine samples, more than 30 tasting stations featuring hundreds of artisanal Italian bites.

What kind of sips and bites, you ask? Get ready to come hungry.

The menu

Tasting stations throughout Eataly Dallas on this night include everything from hand-pulled mozzarella, to freshly shucked oysters, from a dozen chef demonstrations of pasta making, to the precision of prosciutto slicing,. There will be even more culinary surprises all night long.

Outside of the Boedeker Street entrance in the NorthPark Center parking lot, party-goers will find a massive Italian grill filled with arrosticini (a traditional lamb skewer from Abruzzo, and a Terra favorite!), porceddu (a whole-roasted pig traditional of Sardegna), and other signature dishes over an open-flame along with an overflowing Aperol Spritz bar, as well as more live demonstrations and music.

Additional highlights from in and around the marketplace include:

● Hand-tossed Neapolitan pizza baked in 900-degree wood-burning ovens

● Fresh pasta prepared in a wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano DOP

● Artisanal salumi & formaggi (cured meats and cheese)

● Roman-style Pizza alla Pala topped with high-quality ingredients

● Housemade desserts like hand-filled Sicilian cannoli, gelato, and tiramisu

In addition to the food and drink, the Opening Party will also have local watercolorist Volta Smith on-site custom-painting watercolor art for guests to take home. This brand activation was inspired by Eataly Dallas’ dedication to the patronage of the arts.

To that we say “Oh, è bellissimo!”