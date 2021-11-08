Veterans Day is coming up. How do we adequately thank our veterans for the gifts they’ve given us? There’s really no gesture that can match the safety, security, and freedom we enjoy as a result of their sacrifice… But that shouldn’t keep us from trying!

Each year on Veteran’s Day, many local restaurants salute our nation’s heroes with honorary Veterans Day specials and freebies! We’ve pulled together a list of them to be sure no one misses out.

Spread the word, and consider picking up your favorite veteran or active military service member to be sure they get to take advantage of one or more of these Veterans Day deals! (Tip: don’t forget to bring a military ID!)

The Democrat. Just one of the many tacos that veterans can get for free at Torchy’s for Veterans Day! | Courtesy of Torchy’s Facebook

Veterans Day Specials in Plano

BJ’s Restaurant: On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

California Pizza Kitchen: All veterans or active-duty military personnel may select a free entrée from a special Veterans Day menu including pizza, salads and pasta. Please come in uniform on November 11 or bring your military ID or other proof of service.

Fogo de Chao: Veterans receive 50% off, and their guests (up to three) receive 10% off on November 11.

Macaroni Grill: All veterans and active military receive a free mom’s ricotta meatballs + spaghetti with military ID November 11.

Torchy’s Tacos: On November 11, Torchy’s is showing gratitude to both active U.S. military members and veterans with a complimentary taco (ANY taco on the menu) and choice of fountain drink or iced tea. The offer is available for dine-in and pick-up orders in participating restaurants.

El Fenix Mexican Restaurant: Veterans are invited to enjoy a Special Veterans Menu at El Fenix. Choose from their delicious variety of enchilada plates and taco plates.

Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar: Veterans eat free all day on November 11! Choose from any Snuffer’s burger or sandwich.

Veterans Day Specials in McKinney

54th Street Grill & Bar: Veterans and active duty service members can enjoy a free entrée valued at up to $12 on November 11 (dine-in only).

El Fenix Mexican Restaurant: Veterans are invited to enjoy a Special Veterans Menu at El Fenix. Choose from their delicious variety of enchilada plates and taco plates.

Veterans Day Specials in Allen

Torchy’s Tacos: On November 11, Torchy’s is showing gratitude to both active U.S. military members and veterans with a complimentary taco (ANY taco on the menu) and choice of fountain drink or iced tea. The offer is available for dine-in and pick-up orders in participating restaurants.

Bar Louie: On Veterans Day, Bar Louie is offering a free craft burger or flatbread of your choice to all active or retired military.

BJ’s Restaurant: On November 11, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Veterans Day Specials in Frisco

54th Street Grill & Bar: Veterans and active duty service members can enjoy a free entrée valued at up to $12 on Veterans Day (dine-in only).

Cantina Laredo: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a complimentary meal on Veterans Day.

Cotton Patch Cafe: Veterans and active duty may enjoy a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken on Veterans Day.

Perry’s Steakhouses: Free pork chop dinner for U.S. active military and veterans on Veterans Day with the purchase of a dinner entrée.

Torchy’s Tacos: On November 11, Torchy’s is showing gratitude to both active U.S. military members and veterans with a complimentary taco (ANY taco on the menu) and choice of fountain drink or iced tea. The offer is available for dine-in and pick-up orders in participating restaurants.

Veterans Day Specials in The Colony

54th Street Grill & Bar: Veterans and active duty service members can enjoy a free entrée valued at up to $12 on Veterans Day (dine-in only).

Rock and Brews: All active-duty military, veterans and first responders a free pulled pork sandwich or strawberry fields salad on Veterans Day.

Beer Steamed Shrimp from Thirsty Lion Gastropub. An entree that veterans can get for free this Veterans Day!

Veterans Day Specials in Dallas

Bar Louie: On November 11, Bar Louie is offering a free craft burger or flatbread of your choice to all active or retired military.

BJ’s Restaurant: All service members can enjoy a complimentary entrée up to $14.95 on November 11, plus a free Dr Pepper by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Bowl & Barrel: Bowl & Barrel is giving away a free burger to all retired and active military personnel on November 11.

Fogo de Chao: Veterans receive 50% off, and their guests (up to three) receive 10% off on Veterans Day.

Logan’s Roadhouse: From 3-6 p.m. on November 11, Logan’s Roadhouse will be offering all veterans a free American Roadhouse Meal.

Snuffer’s Restaurant and Bar: Veterans eat free all day November 11th! Choose from any Snuffer’s burger or sandwich.

The Rustic: This Veterans Day, the Rustic is giving away a Free Hot Chicken and Cheese to all retired and active military personnel.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub: On November 11, Thirsty Lion will show their appreciation to armed forces by offering all active and retired military members a free entrée and a nonalcoholic beverage. (Dine-in only.)

Twisted Root Burger Co: Veterans are invited to BOGO at Twisted Root on November 11th. Buy a burger or sandwich, and get one FREE (of equal value).

Torchy’s Tacos: On November 11, Torchy’s is showing gratitude to both active U.S. military members and veterans with a complimentary taco (ANY taco on the menu) and choice of fountain drink or iced tea. The offer is available for dine-in and pick-up orders in participating restaurants.

Veterans and active military members will get a free combo meal from any North Texas McDonald’s this Veterans Day!

Veterans Day Specials in locations all over the metroplex

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can select a free meal from a limited menu on Veterans Day. Proof of service required.

Barbecue at Home by Dickey’s Barbecue: From Nov. 11 through Dec. 31, Barbecue At Home is taking 15% off all orders for veterans when they use the code VETERAN15. Barbecue At Home ships products nationwide.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day.

IHOP: All active duty and veterans are invited to come in and enjoy free red, white and blue Pancakes on Veterans Day, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

McDonald’s: On November 11, McDonald’s locations across North Texas will honor veterans and active military service members with a free combo meal (offer includes the breakfast menu). The deal is available all day through the Drive-Thru or in-store pickup.

Starbucks: On Veterans Day, active-duty service members, Reservists, veterans and military spouses are invited to enjoy a free tall (12-ounce) hot brewed coffee.