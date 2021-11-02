What: Tree Tour at Whitley Place Park – Celebrate Prosper Arbor Day!

Where: Whitley Place Park, 4001 Glacier Point Ct., Prosper, TX

When: Nov. 4, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.

The act of community forestation — planting trees — in our cities isn’t simply an aesthetic preference. It is a vital piece of daily need; one that is sadly missing in many communities.

Trees help provide fresh air to breathe. Trees give off a cooling quality in warm months. Trees help reduce soil erosion. Trees give many people a sense of relaxation, and in some cases, a sense of security.

For Prosper Arbor Day, Prosper Parks and Recreation recognizes the critical role that trees play in improving urban and suburban areas through community forestry. In recognition of the value of trees to the local environment, a Tree Tour will be hosted on November 4 at Whitley Place Park.

(If you thought Arbor Day was in April, you’re right! National Arbor Day is in April, but many states — and even cities! — have their own Arbor Day. Texas’ is coming up!)

Celebrate Prosper Arbor Day with a tree tour! Perfect for admiring the autumn leaves.

Parks staff will guide the walking tour, describe the rich variety of tree species and their specific characteristics, talk about how trees benefit Prosper and answer questions.

The tour is designed as a fun, leisurely evening stroll to for adults and families with children of all ages. Children are encouraged to join the Tree Tour as an early introduction to the importance of planting and maintaining trees.

Attendees are asked to meet at the Whitley Place parking lot no later than 5:30 p.m. where the walking tour will begin.

Need more Prosper Arbor Day celebration?

Following on the heels of the Tree Tour, the Prosper Arbor Day Celebration will bring additional focus to community forestry on November 6, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, at Town Hall, 250 W. First Street, in Prosper. The fun morning will include tree plantings with assistance from Prosper Scouts: Girl Scout Troop 8415, Girls Scout Troop 1325, and Boy Scout Troop 365. Parks and Recreation staff will provide instruction and guidance on proper tree planting techniques to the group.

In the event of inclement weather, notices of cancellation or postponement will be posted on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page, prosperparksandrec.org and prospertx.gov.