There’s some pretty interesting and unique things to do in Celina, Texas.

ICYMI (that’s “in case you missed it” for those less inclined to digital shorthand), Celina, Texas is booming. You’ve heard about their residential development, and you either took advantage of it and moved there a while ago, or you’re intrigued and want to know more about life in Celina.

As always, we’re here to help. While it’s true that Celina has grown in both population and business, the once rural town of Celina maintains the heartbeat of a small town. Here you’ll find charming small businesses, fun goings-on, good folks to meet and some fun things to do.

Take the time to try a few of these things to do in Celina – Collin County hidden gems. (Some are no-so-hidden, but there’s still a chance you missed them!)

Sandwich at Toasted Walnut, Celina, Texas | Photo by Samantha Marie

Toasted Walnut Table and Market

304 W Walnut St.

Celina, TX 75009

Specializing in farm-to-table fare, Chef Joey at Toasted Walnut Table and Market seems to be having a lot of fun creating his American, scratch food in Celina’s Historic Square. The photos on their Facebook page speak for themselves, but here’s your bottom line – the menu is unapologetically rich and cheesy and creative. The interior is a little bit modern farmhouse in style, and a large message on the wall suggests that you “Enjoy life…it’s delicious.”

This quaint eatery may just be the best or, at least, one of the best restaurants in Celina. Add it to your things to do in Celina list!

Annie Jack boutique on Celina’s Historic Downtown Square | Image courtesy of Annie Jack

Annie Jack

309 W Walnut St

Celina, TX 75009

This charming boutique in Celina’s Historic Downtown Square offers a mix of home, fashion, and local artisanry. Annie Jack is owned by two Celina residents who believe every person is created with divine value. You’ll feel that love from the moment you enter the store. Stop by to shop, visit, have a drink from the espresso bar, or relax in the courtyard.

Wandering the Historic Downtown Square is an essential things to do in Celina. Don’t miss Annie Jack as you do.

Image courtesy of Rollertown Beerworks, Celina, Texas

Rollertown Beerworks

412 N. Oklahoma Dr, Unit 106

Celina, TX 75009

So, I’ll acknowledge that Rollertown Beerworks is not exactly hidden. Locals know about it, and they love it…hence the cool Merch section on their website. The popular taproom and brewery is open Wednesday through Sunday offering really good food and brews. They invite food trucks to hang on the premises and they host live music and comedy nights from time to time. Kids and dogs are welcome, there’s fun to be had by all.

This hotspot has got to be one of the best things to do in Collin County.

Southern comfort food is what’s on the menu at Lucy’s on the Square in Celina, Texas | Image courtesy of Lucy’s on the Square on Facebook

Lucy’s on the Square

127 N Ohio St.

Celina, TX 75009

This place has Celina written all over it. Truly Texan, Lucy’s on the Square offers breakfast, lunch, dinner and homemade pie. The fun, local favorite is situated in a more than 100-year-old brick building in downtown Celina. Inside, you’ll find Texas-themed knickknacks and a fantastic comfort food menu.

There’s a spacious patio and putt putt at Little Wooden Penguin in Celina, Texas | Image courtesy of Little Wooden Penguin on Facebook

Little Wooden Penguin

212 N Oklahoma Dr.

Celina, TX 75009

It’s not a store, it’s not a restaurant, and it’s not a bar, it’s one of the best things to do in Celina. Little Wooden Penguin is an “experience space” that encompasses each of those things, plus putt putt golf, live music, and a succulent bar. With 28 taps of rotating craft beer, draft wine, daily food trucks, and unique retail, LWP takes pleasure in surprising their guests. Their style is industrial chic meets farmhouse, and their custom handcrafted furniture is not-to-be-missed.

Two men stand in line at Burger Fixins in Celina, Texas on Saturday, September 7, 2019. The establishment has served burgers 25 years.

Burger Fixins

211 E Pecan St.

Celina, TX 75009​

Anything with “fixins” in the name must be owned and operated by Texans, right? This is true of Burger Fixins, a family-owned business that has been around since 1993. They have fresh grilled burgers, chicken meals, BBQ Brisket, friend okra, and homemade fried pies. This downtown Celina staple is THE place to get your fixin’ on.

Not sure if we can technically call Burger Fixins a restaurant but if we could we’d add it to our list of best restaurants in Celina. Add this to your list of things to do in Celina.

Click here to read more about Burger Fixins and there more than 25 year history serving burgers in Celina, Texas.

Friday Night Market in Celina, Texas | Image courtesy of Life in Celina

Friday Night Market

302 W. Walnut St.

Celina, TX 75009

Held the first Friday of every month, March through November, Celina’s Friday Night Market is a great way to get outside, shop local, eat delicious food, and listen to live music. These free-to-attend open-air markets are held downtown and have something for everyone. Live music rotates each month with various local performers from a range of genres.

Calamari plate at Bongo Beaux’s in Celina, Texas | Image by Samantha Marie

Bongo Beaux’s

218 W. Walnut St.

Celina, TX | bongobeauxs.com

Family, tradition, and a whole lotta Jazz. That’s what you’ll get at Bongo Beaux’s Beurre Palace & Cajun Kitchen in Celina, Texas. Menu highlights include the gumbo; Breaux Bread appetizer, and raw oysters on a half shell topped with lemon and cocktail sauce; Oysters Ponchatoula, where briny gulf oysters come topped with a strawberry mignonette, honoring Ponchatoula, Louisiana, which is known as the Strawberry Capital of the World.

Beware! of The Square, Celina, Texas – Halloween Capital of North Texas

Beware! of The Square

Celina goes so big for its annual Halloween celebration that it was recently named the Halloween Capital of North Texas.

Along with trick or treating for the kids (until the candy runs out), this annual Halloween festival always has a kids’ zone with bounce houses, games, and other fun such as a pumpkin painting, a creepy cemetery, haunted house, psychic pavilion, and even an escape room. Plus the Celina Fire Department thrills with a performance of “Thriller” flash mob-type dance.

This year Beware! of the Square is being celebrated on October 23. Click here for more details

Hidden gems! 10 best things to do in Celina, Texas 13

Celina Cajun Fest

Celina’s other big festival is Celina Cajun Fest which annually attracts over 13,000 visitors. This annual event includes plenty of crawfish, shopping, kids activities, and more—including a live gator show!

Celina Cajun Fest takes place every spring. Upcoming event details can be found at celina-tx.gov