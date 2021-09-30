Between local festivals, cooler weather, Halloween and an amazing lineup of concerts, October is looking like an amazing month! We’ve put together an October to do list that will ensure you don’t have a shortage of entertainment this month.

October T0 Do #1: Plano Music & Arts Festival

When: October 2 – 3, and October 16 – 17

Where: Old McKinney Mill, and Red Tail Pavilion at Oak Point Park

The Plano Music & Arts Festival, presented by T-Mobile, GO TEXAN and Outlaw Nation, will feature a series of concerts, contemporary arts displays, a classic car show, a custom motorcycle show, a family 5k run and tons of other fun attractions. Check out the Taste of Texas Food Garden for delicious eats and domestic and craft beers. Enter giveaways for one of four electric guitars. Scour the antiques market for unique finds. Play laser tag. Adopt a pet from The Humane Society. You can even watch border collies catch frisbees in choreographed coordination. Weekend pass is $10 for adults, FREE for children 12 and under.

planoartsfestival.com

October To Do #2: Frisco Oktoberfest

When: October 2 – 3

Where: Frisco Square

Festivities kick off at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a keg tapping — first attendees to arrive will receive a free beer until it runs out! Enter the bier stein hoisting competition for a chance to win a traditional German bier stein and an Oktoberfest gift basket. It’s $20 to join, and 100% of proceeds go to Frisco FastPacs, a nonprofit that serves weekend meals to FISD campuses, making sure students don’t go hungry when school’s not in session. Try your hand at being Frisco’s Brat Eating Champion, and compete in the keg rolling race! FREE entry, $20 for 20 tickets (required for food and drink)

friscooktoberfest.com

October To Do #3: Local Profile’s 20th Annual Women in Business Summit

When: October 15

Where: Virtual

Own Your Future – get inspired, feel energized, and be uplifted at Local Profile’s 20th annual Women in Business Virtual Summit! We know what it feels like to not believe in yourself and to lack the confidence you need to claim your seat at the table. Over the last 20 years, Local Profile’s Women in Business Summit has connected and inspired over 10,000 local women, energizing them to take control of their own lives and launch their careers to the next level. Our speakers and panelists draw from their own ups and downs as Women in Business and use those experiences (the good, the bad and the ugly) to give you the advice you need to take your career to the next level.

womeninbusiness2021.com

October To Do #4: The Jonas Brothers “Remember This” Tour

When: October 22

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion, Dallas

Concerts are back, baby! Celebrate by attending the Jonas Brothers “Remember This” Tour, named after their newly released single which premiered on the opening night of the Olympics’ U.S. Track & Field Trials earlier this summer. For those not aware, the Jonas Brothers are a band with three brothers — Joe, Nick and Kevin — that originally gained popularity through their show on the Disney Channel. They made their comeback in 2019 with the single “Sucker,” which quickly jumped to the top of the charts. This concert will be outdoors. Tickets start at $39.95.

livenation.com

October To Do #5: THE DOOBIE BROTHERS 50TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

When: October 19

Where: Toyota Music Factory, Irving

The Doobie Brothers are an American rock band from California who are known for performing songs in a variety of genres. They were most popular in the 1970s, producing hits like “Minute by Minute,” “What a Fool Believes” and “Listen to the Music.” The band was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2020. Catch them at their 50th anniversary tour! Tickets start at $35.50.

toyotamusicfactory.com

October To Do #6: Andrea Bocelli

When: October 20

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Andrea Bocelli is an Italian opera tenor and multi-instrumentalist. He rose to fame in 1994 after winning the first round of the 44th Sanremo Music Festival with his breathtaking performance of “Miserere.” He has released 15 solo albums of both pop and classical music and nine complete operas. Bocelli is a Grand Officer of the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic — the Italian equivalent of being knighted — and was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010. Tickets start at $36.

americanairlinescenter.com

October To Do #7: Dallas Oktoberfest 2021

When: October 23

Where: Dallas Farmers Market

Enjoy music and dancing in the biergarten; browse over 100 local businesses and artisan vendors; enter contests for bier hosting, brat eating, keg rolling and stein relays; and enjoy beer and pretzels aplenty. The festival will start with a traditional keg tapping, where early birds will each get a free beer. Stay for lunch, and enjoy authentic German cuisine from local restaurants. Tickets are $5 at the door. $20 in advance for entry, tickets for food and beverages, a pretzel necklace and an express line at entry.

sbghospitality.com

October To Do #8: Wings Over Dallas – America’s largest WWII Air Show

When: October 29-31

Where: Dallas Executive Airport

Don’t miss one of the largest air shows in North Texas! This interactive event will feature spectacular flying demonstrations, battle reenactments, veteran appearances, living history encampments, hands-on family and educational activities, aircraft rides, cockpit tours, and more.

More than forty World War II-era aircraft – including bombers, fighters, and support airplanes – are expected to participate in the Wings Over Dallas airshow.

wingsoverdallas.org

The 7th Plano Family Expo Trick or Treat is an essential October to do! | Shutterstock

October To Do #9: The 7th Plano Family Expo Trick or Treat

When: October 30

Where: Plano Event Center

This annual festival is more treat than trick, but we’re not complaining. Enjoy interactive Halloween activities, games and giveaways, bounce houses, a vendor market, live music, dance performances, raffle prizes, a costume contest and more. Past years have also featured laser tag, a haunted house, yoga and guest experiences from princesses and superheroes.

planocentre.com

Goat yoga is a fantastic addition to your October to do list. Trust us on this one.

October To Do #10: Halloween Costume Goat Yoga

When: October 30

Where: Farmhouse Coffee & Treasures, Argyle

Bring your own yoga mat or towel, and get ready to go into downward dog. Or should I say downward goat? Sorry that joke was a comBLEAT failure. All jokes aside, goat yoga is seriously relaxing. We all need a good stretch from time to time, and what better motivation to get moving than cuddly animals? Participants are required to sign a liability waiver and Covid-19 safety form prior to attending the event. Humans may arrive in regular attire or in costume — the goats will all be in the latter. Tickets are $32.

farmhousecoffeetx.com