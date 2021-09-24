North Texas Giving Day closed last night with record breaking donations totalling over 66 million for nonprofits across North Texas.

After a tumultuous 18 months for Texas nonprofits, Thursday’s virtual giving spree wrapped to see over $66 million raised for more than thousands of local nonprofits. The gifts poured in from over 100,000 donors from all 50 states and, even 26 different countries.

This year, North Texas Giving Day was supported by AMAZON who participated as the events first presenting sponsor.

“Amazon understands that strengthening our community is rooted in all of us working together and we are honored to partner with Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day as its first-ever presenting sponsor,” said Vickie Yakunin, Amazon’s Dallas Senior Manager of External Affairs.

Vickie Yakunin, Amazon’s Dallas Senior Manager of External Affairs

“Amazon is proud to invest in an event that celebrates giving back to the organizations that are doing critical work in making this area a vibrant place to work and live.”

[Amazon’s Vickie Yakunin is a speaker at Local Profile’s 20th annual Women in Business Summit on Friday, October 20th. Click here to find out more and to register to join us.]

Since its launch in 2009, North Texas Giving Day, powered by Communities Foundation of Texas, has raised more than $440 million for local nonprofits.

Like last year, this year was especially important. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced local nonprofits to cancel multiple major fundraising events. And, as we head into fundraising season again, nonprofits are struggling for a second year with challenges regarding in-person events and concerns over community safety.

North Texas Giving Day breaks records, raises $66MM for local nonprofits 9

On Thursday, North Texas Giving Day persevered through the continuing pandemic to adjust its 13th annual day of giving by enlisting 22 days of early giving, an 18-hour virtual giving rally, and multiple innovative giving activites.

Going virtual also opened the doors for nonprofits to raise money efficiently and increased donors’ abilities to give strategically for specific causes.

North Texas Giving Day – Supporters

Support for this year’s Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day was provided by Allstate, Amazon, Amon G. Carter Foundation, Anonymous, Arlington Tomorrow Foundation, The Ramesh and Kalpana Bhatia Family Foundation, Communities Foundation of Texas, The Dallas Foundation, Energy Transfer, Hunt Cares, On-Air Media, Sid W. Richardson Foundation, Skvare and the Texas Women’s Foundation. Media sponsors included: Cumulus Radio, Dallas Doing Good, The Dallas Morning News, MySweetCharity, Telemundo, and WFAA-Channel 8.

North Texas Giving Day – Results

The full list of results (sortable by organization name, total gifts or total dollars) and prizes is listed at northtexasgivingday.org/leaderboard. Individual nonprofits’ numbers listed do not include bonus and prize funds. Results on the website are subject to final review and verification. Updated totals will be available after October 31.

The following fun video is a recap of a giving drive which took place in September 2020 as part of North Texas Giving Day 2020.