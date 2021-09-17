The weather is cooling down just enough to make walking outside a delightful experience (rather than one to survive). Harvest festivals are in the making, and Halloween creeps around the corner. But from the season of harvest comes one of North Texas’ favorite pastimes: food and wine festivals.

Here are our top food and wine festivals happening in North Texas (with one bonus road tripper!) this fall!

The mckinney wine & music festival is perfect for a sip n’ stroll!

Food and wine festival #1: McKinney Wine & Music Festival

When: October 16 – 17, 2021

Where: 1405 Wilson Creek Parkway, McKinney

Wander through the vendor market setup in Towne Lake Park to the sound of live music — sipping as you go! The McKinney Wine and Music Festival is back as a two day event this year. Along with the local vendor market and local musicians, this outdoor rain-or-shine event features delicious foods, local shopping and a variety of 100+wines to taste from North Texas, California, Oregon, and beyond.

Purchasing a VIP pass allows more exclusive perks, like a swag bag, access to taste special wines or beers, and private entertainment opportunities.

Plano food and wine festival is happening at legacy west this year!

Food and wine festival #2: Plano Food & Wine Festival

When: October 9, 2021

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

A food and wine classic in North Texas!

This will be the first year the festival takes place at Legacy West. Attendees will get to sample 15 different restaurants and 30 different wineries, and of course explore the ever-exiting Legacy West! Participating restaurants include Toulouse Café & Bar, Taverna Pizzeria & Risotteria, KAI Restaurant & Lounge, Lombardi Cucina Italiana, True Food Kitchen, The Dock, Prim & Proper and more.

Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite and a portion of the proceeds will The Warrior’s Keep to provide outdoor therapy for veterans.

(Read more about the Plano Food and Wine Festival here!)

Get ready for a foot-stomping (and grape-stomping! ) good time at the 35th annual grapefest!

Food and wine festival #3: Annual GrapeFest

When: September 16, 17, 18 and 19, 2021

Where: Fredericksburg, TX

This is the largest wine festival in the Southwest U.S.! Sip your way through wines from Texas, South Australia’s Barossa Valley, and California’s Napa Valley at the 35th Annual GrapeFest.

Enjoy live music and entertainment on multiple stages, a carnival midway and a shopper’s paradise at local Main Street boutiques, galleries and select vendors. And don’t miss the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic, the largest consumer-judged wine competition in the Southwest!

Check out all of the ticket package options available to you here! (Note: Admission is FREE all day on Thursday, September 16!)

The celina craft and cork festival is one of the newest on the collin county food and wine scene. It’s in for a promising second year!

Food and Wine Festival #4: Celina Craft and Cork

When: November 14, 2021

Where: Downtown Celina

The second annual Celina Craft & Cork returns! Local craft beer, wine with gourmet cheese pairings, whiskey tasting + cigar lounge are at the forefront at this year’s tasting event.

Come sample craft beers and wines from local breweries and vineyards. Live music, upscale food vendors, and market vendors to shop will be plentiful. Celina Craft & Cork is free to attend, but beer & wine sampling tickets, food and vendor items are for purchase.

Beer & Wine sampling cards will be $25 per person and are good for twelve, 2-oz beer samples or 1-oz wine samples. Additional tasting cards will be available for $10 (additional 6 samples).

The Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest is so worth the trip. Make a mini-vacation out of it!

Worth the trip: Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest

When: October 21 – 23, 2021

Where: Fredericksburg, TX

Driving Distance: 5 hours

Yes, it’s a hike — but we prefer the term “getaway opportunity!”

This hill country fest is held downtown at Marktplatz (100 block of West Main Street). The 30th Fredericksburg Food & Wine Fest this year is a full-course celebration of Texas food and wine, with music, specialty booths and even a cooking class presentation.

Admission for adults is $25, under 21 $5, and 5 or under attend free. Learn more here!