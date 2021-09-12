Ready for some sparkle? Diamonds Direct has just the event for you! Get ready to enjoy a specially curated event featuring one of a kind merchandise from world renowned designer, Verragio! From Friday, September 17 – Saturday, September 18 visit Diamonds Direct and don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to select the piece you or your loved one has been searching for.

Verragio designer pieces are fully customizable to reflect one’s style and taste, so no item is truly alike. This special designer has a focus on creating pieces that are cutting edge and one-of-a-kind, but with a classic foundation that is sure to stand the test of time. You won’t want to miss this incredible event taking place for two days only!

The exceptional collection is exclusively available to Frisco guests during this limited time event. In light of current events, Diamonds Direct showrooms will feature sanitization stations, routine cleanliness, and limited occupancy.

To schedule an appoint for this special event, please call 469.850.4270 or email infofrisco@diamondsdirect.com.

Diamonds Direct Frisco | 8440 State Highway 121, Building A, Frisco, TX 75034

diamondsdirect.com