The shopping sport of “antiquing” is all about the hunt! If you’re looking for some antique shops that will scratch your antiquing itch, we’ve got you covered with these local favorites!

Antique shops in Collin County #1: Cherry’s Antiquibles

A family-owned antique shop and showroom in downtown Celina, Cherry’s Antiquibles is a local hotspot for happy Saturday shopping. You might find a rare, random spinning wheel or an old Superman lunchbox like the one you used to use in elementary school. Sometimes, there are casserole dishes and fascinating figurines. The collection of antique tools, wall art, and collectibles cover over 1,800 square feet, and constantly changes as old paraphernalia finds new homes, and new treasures burrow into the shelves.

219 W. Pecan St., Celina, TX 75009 | cherrysantiques.net

Antique shops in Collin County #2: Chase Hall

Chase Hall specializes in “yesterday’s craftsmanship for today’s modern lifestyle.” The shop may be prime hunting ground for hidden treasure, but it’s easy to breeze right past it along the street in downtown McKinney. It’s one of the best antique shops you could ever stumble across!

The owners regularly fly to Europe to pick out one-of-a-kind artifacts. Nothing is there by accident. When they return with new inventory twice a year, Chase Hall temporarily closes down. They cover all the windows while the staff arranges the fresh inventory they selected, and on re-opening day, some of the most loyal of their patrons line up outside in anticipation, just to be the first to browse. They know that most of the treasures waiting to be found at Chase Hall don’t come in duplicate.

205 E. Virginia St. McKinney, Texas 75069 | @ChaseHallMcKinney on Facebook

Antique shops in Collin County #3: Flea Style

One of the cutest, all-in-one antique shops you could find! This airy Dallas marketplace has a 6,200-square-foot brick-and-mortar market in The Star, Frisco, selling artisanal wares, clothing, and vintage home decor. Founded by former lifestyle editor, Brittany Cobb, who has a passion for unique goods, the store and studio hosts a wide variety of hand-picked vendors and pop up events. The new Frisco location also plays host to a fast-casual lunch spot, Heirloom Haul. Also, craft wine and beer, which guarantees a good time.

6765 Winning Dr. Ste. 830, Frisco, TX 75034 | fleastyle.com

Antique shops in Collin County #4: Frisco Mercantile & Antiques

Frisco Mercantile is like a 38,000 square-foot shopping mall with over 200 venders; it’s like ten antique shops in one! But instead of Hollister, MAC, and Dillards, it offers art, antiques, collectibles, clothing, home decor, and other gifts. It’s shabby-chic and down-to-earth, a twisting maze that takes days to fully explore. There are regular ladies’ nights, sales, and other great reasons to discover vendors like Rusty Chandelier, Simply Paris, and The Attic.

8980 Preston Rd., Frisco, TX 75034 | friscomercantile.com

Antique shops in Collin County #5: High Street Antiques

Are you ready for even more antique shops in one?

At over 50,000 square feet, High Street Antiques is DFW’s largest indoor antique mall. Only someone who lives there would know everything that can be found within, but we gave it a shot: political buttons supporting Nixon, a weathered carousel horse, praying angel figurines, a large watercolor of a longhorn, complete sets of gold-rimmed crystal wine glasses, butterfly brooches, and one very tall stuffed giraffe. Also, there’s a Chocolate Angel tea room somewhere.

800 Central Expy., Plano, TX 75074 | highstreetdfw.com

Antique shops in Collin County #6: The Menagerie

This is one of the most rich-in-history antique shops in the area. Primarily a secondhand home for antique furniture, The Menagerie in downtown McKinney hosts a collection from around the world. From ancient, still-ticking pocket watches to elaborate vanities and bedroom sets, every piece comes with a history. The Menagerie also hosts occasional popup events and sidewalk sales, which are, hands down, the best ways to get quality finds for a steal.

117 S. Tennessee St., McKinney, TX 75069 | themenagerie117.com

Antique shops in Collin County #7: Lone Star Mercantile

One of Collin County’s most beloved antique shops! Allen’s Lone Star Mercantile specializes in North Texas decor, collectibles, antiques, antique silver, and everything else that your house could need. You’ll have to dig a little for the truly vintage treasures among the vintage-style ones. However the aisles of Lone Star Mercantile were built for losing yourself while seeking niche vendors that sell everything from jams to pet products. It also offers a healthy dose of farmhouse decor and Texas pride.

2031 W. McDermott Dr. #295, Allen, TX 75013 | lsmercantile.com

Originally written by Alex Cronin and published in the January 2020 Hidden Collin Issue of Local Profile under the title “Treasure Hunting.” Read more at localprofile.com/magazine