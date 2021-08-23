These local spots are firing up their fall menus!

I don’t think I’m the only one who equates fall with a happy tummy. From hearty meals enjoyed with loved ones, to the drip-drip of coffee percolating, to the nutty, creamy taste of pumpkin and the richness of maple syrup — the flavors of fall.

What better way to celebrate the season than by supporting these local restaurants with special fall menus? We’ve curated a few local favorite restaurants, coffee shops and bakeries that will fulfill all your fall cravings.

Whiskey Cake

3601 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093

Mon – Thurs: 11 am – 10 pm, Fri: 11 am – 12 am, Sat: 9:30 am to 12 am, Sun: 9:30 am to 10 pm

In the past, Plano favorite Whiskey Cake‘s fall menu has included a decadent pumpkin cheesecake topped with graham cracker crumble, cranberry chutney and homemade whipped cream; bone-in bacon served with potato salad; and cinnamon roll pancakes topped with spice pecans.

They even have specialty cocktails, such as the South Cider, vodka mixed with roasted pecan syrup, apple cider, lemon and cinnamon, and the Campfire Nights, apple-infused rye, apple brandy and cinnamon, all topped with scorched fresh rosemary.

Whiskey Cake just announced their new concept chef, Thomas Dritsas!

Emporium Pies

107 S Tennessee St, McKinney, TX 75069

Sun – Thurs: 11 am – 10 pm, Fri – Sat: 11 am – 11 pm

Emporium Pies is a Dallas-based specialty pie shop with locations in McKinney, Oak Cliff, Deep Ellum and Fort Worth.

Their fall menu includes Nannerz, a decadent vanilla custard layered with sliced bananas and house-made maple caramel; Nutty Honey, a peanut butter cream layered with honey nut sauce and laid atop a crumbly graham cracker crust; Drop Dead Gourdgeous, spiced pumpkin custard in a gingerbread crust; and Buttercream Gang, buttermilk pie in a shortbread crust. For the over 21 crowd, there’s also Drunken Nut, bourbon pecan in a shortbread cookie crust.

Mudleaf Coffee

3100 Independence Pkwy #300, Plano, TX 75075

Mon – Sat: 7 am – 8 pm

Mudleaf Coffee in Plano offers hand-crafted coffee with a variety of mix-in syrups prepared in house. Their fall menu includes the spooky witches brew (pumpkin spice) latte — yes it was prepared in a cauldron — maple pecan latte and caramel apple cider.

They also always have themed greeting cards on hand and host seasonal community events. In 2020, the coffee shop hosted a pumpkin decorating contest. First prize: a $50 Mudleaf gift card. Perfect for purchasing more witches brew lattes.

Sugar Pine Creamery

6832 Coit Rd #270b, Plano, TX 75023

Tues – Sat: 2 pm – 8 pm, Sun: 2 pm – 6 pm

Sugar Pine Creamery is a family owned ice cream shop that specializes in soft serve that goes beyond the usual chocolate and vanilla. They always have six flavors on hand, two of which are dairy free. Flavors are rotated out every two weeks.

In the past, Sugar Pine’s fall menu has included the following flavors: cranberry apple cider, maple bourbon pecan, blood orange, caramel biscotti, Irish coffee, white chocolate butter mint and cardamom honey. Attention Harry Potter fans: they even have butterbeer ice cream for ultimate fall coziness.

Check it out! We also put Sugar Pine Creamery lists for ice cream shops with dairy free options and must-try boba shops in Collin County.

Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream

Plano staple Henry’s Homemade Ice Cream always busts out their classic pumpkin ice cream in fall,

Worth the drive: Window Seat Coffee

3018 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Tues – Fri: 7 am – 3 pm, Sat: 8 am – 4 pm

Window Seat Coffee is an airplane-themed specialty coffee shop and bakery that captures that feeling of grabbing a bite to eat before embarking on an adventure. No tickets or reservations necessary.

Their fall menu includes apple “chai-der,” sweet potato latte, tres leches iced coffee and apple fruit bread.

