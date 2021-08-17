The highly-anticipated plano balloon festival has been canceled for 2021. | david downs

The much-anticipated HEB | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival and Run — which was scheduled for September 17-19, 2021 — announced today that the 2021 festival has been canceled due to concerns raised by the Delta variant of COVID-19.

This will mark the second year in a row that the iconic Plano event has cancelled its festivities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the continued increase in COVID cases, specifically the Delta Variant, the Festival board and staff has considered the health and safety of our Festival pilots, attendees, volunteers, sponsors, and vendors our top priority,” said Jo Via, the executive director of the H-E-B | Central Market Plano Balloon Festival.

Fly high, plano balloon festival 2021. We’ll see you next year! | david downs

“In making this difficult decision we are mindful of the extremely large number of families that attend the event, the majority of which have children under 12 years of age,” Via continued. “Providing a safe environment for everyone that visits the event is crucial, especially our youngest attendees. Safety has been at the forefront of our Festival from the very beginning and that will not change. This was not an easy decision, but the right one to make.

“We deeply appreciate the support of our partners, sponsors, and the community; and look forward to the best festival ever in 2022.”

The close of the plano balloon festival in years past. See you in 2022! | david downs

