The tax free weekend is coming! This summer’s back-to-school sales tax holiday in Texas runs from Friday, Aug. 6, through midnight of Sunday, Aug. 8.

Now’s the time to stock up on these qualifying items that will be tax exempt this weekend:

1. Clothing (not for sports) shoes and backpacks (under $100 each item)

2. School supplies (under $100 each item)

This goes for online purchases as well, given that the merchant you’re buying from is Texas-based. Shipping rates will still apply though!

(Find a complete list of tax-exempt goods and school supplies via Texas Comptroller)

How else can you take advantage of the 2021 Texas Sales Tax Holiday? Here are a few special local opportunities you shouldn’t miss out on during your weekend shopping spree!

Tax Free Weekend in Downtown Plano

August 7 (Sat.) 1 – 6 p.m., and August 8 (Sun.) 1 – 5 p.m.

To celebrate the tax free weekend, Downtown Plano will have live music from 1-6 pm on Saturday and 1-5 pm on Sunday. Downtown restaurants will have specials, and downtown retailers will have deals and sales. Go shop, dine, and enjoy some tunes in Downtown Plano!

Downtown Plano | 1021 E 15th St, Plano, TX 75074

Shop Tax Free at Kid To Kid in Allen

August 7 (Sat.) 9:30 a.m. – August 8 (Sun.) 9:30 p.m.

This store has a brilliant concept, let alone its incredible tax free weekend deals. The upcycling impact of this kid-centered resale store is both kind to the environment, gentle on the wallet, and practical to families whose kids outgrow everything. This tax free weekend, their unbeatable prices will get even lower. Hurry in and send your kids back to school in style.

Kid To Kid | 190 E Stacy Rd, Ste 1308, Allen, TX 75002

Shop at Stonebriar Centre in Frisco

August 6 (Fri.) and August 7 (Sat.) 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., and August 8 (Sun.) 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Get a tax break on qualifying items at participating retailers at Stonebriar Centre such as H&M, The Children’s Place, Dillard’s and Nordstrom. Plus, if you spend $250 or more while shopping for back to school with us from July 5th – August 21st, you are eligible to receive a back-to-school customization kit.

You can also enter the back-to-school sweepstakes for a chance to win a $1000 gift card to your favorite store!

Stonebriar Centre | 2601 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX 75034

Tax Free Weekend Rewards at Watters Creek in Allen

August 6 (Fri.) – August 8 (Sun.)

While you save money getting back-to-school ready at Watters Creek, earn a little something back! You can receive a $20 Watters Creek gift card when you spend $150 or more at any Watters Creek restaurant or retailer this tax free weekend. You just have to redeem your receipts at Watters Creek Concierge+ located between Anthropologie and J.Jill on Garden Park Drive.

And these purchases don’t need to be tax-exempt to qualify!

Watters Creek | 970 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX 75013