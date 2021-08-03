We’re turning the corner of summer, ready to send kids back to school and wrap up travel plans. While presuming normalcy in our lives and projects may seem tenuous with ongoing pandemic developments and an insane housing market, we’ve seen some big real estate developments in Collin County persevere regardless.

Here’s a quick list of some interesting corporate real estate developments you need to keep an eye on in or around Collin County.

Hall park’s 162-acre office park contains 2. 2 million square feet of office space. It’s an ongoing real estate development project across the way from the star. | courtesy of hall group.

Hall Park High-Rise

Aside from the $67 million performing arts center that got approved in June, Hall Group is in the process of getting zoning approvals for for a new 12-story high-rise that will include over 200 residential units in Frisco’s Hall Park.

The mixed-use real estate development is also slated to include restaurants, a hotel and office space, and will be located across Warren Parkway from The Star. It could be the the tallest building yet for Hall Park, in addition to the mixed-use development plans that the Hall Group is tackling in phases.

Legacy west is the most thriving retail and dining district in north texas | via @legacywestplano on facebook

Trammell Crow Co. Tower #2 in Legacy West

The Trammell Crow Co. is already building a massive 21-story office high-rise in Plano’s beloved and fast-growing district Legacy West, leased to the pharmaceutical firm Reata. But now Crow Co. is looking to build a second tower right next door. This one would be 25 stories, and if this gets the “ok” from Plano’s planning and zoning commission, it would be a notable addition to Legacy’s business park office project amid the burgeoning market for large office tenants who are shopping around locally for space.

The goldman sachs tower in new jersey. The financial firm is eyeing north texas for a new campus. | shutterstock

Goldman Sachs North Texas Campus

It’s no secret that Goldman Sachs is in serious talks to open a North Texas campus, being that the company has around 1,600 employees based in North Texas (1,000 in Dallas, 600 in Richardson). But the financial firm is tight-lipped on further details about the expansion, simply saying that they will “continue to expand in Dallas.” The speculation and anticipation grows around this big-name real estate development, and we will just have to keep watching and guessing in the meantime.