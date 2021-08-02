Champagne is more than a fancy, fizzy drink: it’s a traditional symbol of moments of success and celebration. And after coming out of the last year with new resolve and lifted uncertainties to face what’s next, who couldn’t use a little celebration?

This past year also helped people realize artistic inspiration and talent they didn’t realize they had as they quarantined.

Now that we’re mindfully easing into fun gatherings again, come bring your artistic eye (or come find it) at Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse in The Colony at Grandscape.

Art & champagne. Name a more iconic duo. We’ll wait. | davio’s

On August 11th from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m., guests are invited to enjoy appetizers and champagne tastings during Davio’s “Art and Champagne” watercolor art workshop.

The cost to attend is $65 per person (not including gratuity at the time of registration).

Appetizers served to liven the experience include the spinach and feta cheese spring rolls with lemon aioli, the chicken sausage with Dijon mustard, and the shucked oysters with mignonette sauce. Our personal favorite will be the whipped ricotta with roasted tomatoes, basil-pesto and grilled bread.

If tuna tartare is more your thing, you can’t miss it at Davio’s, with comes with their specialty Herb Pasta Chips .

Veuve Clicquot will provide the champagne at Davio’s during the “Art & Champagne” workshop on August 11. | Davio’s

The champagne will be provided by Veuve Clicquot on the restaurant’s outdoor patio overlooking Grandscape, as you learn to master freehand drawing and watercolor skills during this hands-on art workshop led by Dallas Shaw.

Dallas Shaw is a fashion illustrator, visual director and master of artistic collaboration. As one of the most in-demand illustrators in the industry, Shaw has taken on work for many notable names including Chanel, Oscar de la Renta, Dior, Ralph Lauren, Anthropologie, Dolce and Gabbana, Harper’s Bazaar, Fresh Skincare & many more.

Dallas shaw, a dallas-based fashion illustrator, visual director and master of artistic collaboration. She will lead the art workshop hosted at davio’s norther italian steakhouse at grandscape.

One of dallas shaw’s fashion illustrations. Wow!

Dallas infuses every illustration with a dose of her unmistakable personal style; and she’s ready to help you find yours through an art workshop that Davio’s will take to the next level with top-notch cuisine, atmosphere, and (of course) the bubbly.

Click here for more information on the official event page!

Davio’s The Colony | 5762 Grandscape Blvd, The Colony, TX 75056