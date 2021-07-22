Want a coastal cuisine experience, but you won’t be travelling quite yet to get it?

Fish City Grill and Half Shells’ special menu selections are a crisp experience that pairs coastal tang with more inland-inspired twists.

Here are a few of our favorite dishes we tried there. You’ll have to hurry though; we’re already in the latter half of July, and just like the summer, these items will be gone before you know it!

The shrimp and watermelon arugula salad at fish city grill.

Shrimp and Watermelon Arugula Salad

For starters, a salad that scream “summer” like no other salad quite can.

A bed of fresh and peppery arugula is topped with perfectly cooked shrimp, chunks of sweet watermelon and crisp jicama, cucumbers and red onion sprinkled throughout. If you’re a fan of goat cheese, the warm medallions that are the goat cheese croutons accompanying this salad are a dream come true. A splash of honey lemon poppy seed vinaigrette completes the dish with a fresh twist.

Would you believe this is just a starter?

The crab tower at fish city grill. It’s a crab tower. Enough said!

The Crab Tower

You read that right: Crab Tower. This light yet decadent creation consists of a carefully layered tower of fresh ingredients that just hold themselves together long enough for your fork. Jumbo crab meat, avocado, cucumber and mango drizzled with cilantro lime vinaigrette. Tender, crisp, rich, fresh. This is a must.

The shrimp and grits at fish city grill.

Shrimp and Grits

A fan favorite!

The Southern comfort dish that is beloved at Fish City Grill is back in its shripmy, gritsy, lemon-buttery glory… but with an upgraded twist this time around!

Now there’s smoky andouille sausage and freshly shredded Parmesan cheese thrown into the mix along with the bell peppers, onions and brown sugar bacon that make for a Fish City Grill and Half Shells signature. It’s not hard to see why this summer dish is a classic that’s craved year after year!

Shrimp & shroom linguini pasta at fish city grill.

Shrimp & Shroom Linguini

More shrimp, anyone? This one’s for our pasta lovers out there!

Hearty cremini and shiitake mushrooms accompany roasted cherry tomatoes and shrimp to top linguini pasta with basil, green onion, crushed red pepper and a light Parmesan cream to make this an aromatic, unforgettable “treat yoself” splurge.

The watermelon margarita at fish city grill.

Watermelon Margarita

Didn’t think we’d let this meal slide without a drink, did you?

This marg is as refreshing as it looks. Fresh watermelon puree with the herbal kick of El Jimador Blanco tequila, a sweet streak of simple syrup and a touch of fresh lime juice will have you in a pool-side daze right at your table.

More to try at Fish City Grill and Half Shells

That’s not the end of summer st Fish City Grill! Here are the rest of their limited seasonal menu selections:

FOOD

Seared Georges Banks Scallops & Applewood Bacon Wrapped Shrimp , with Old Bay beurre blanc, garlic wilted spinach, and mashed potatoes

, with Old Bay beurre blanc, garlic wilted spinach, and mashed potatoes Blackened Rainbow Trout , with garlic wilted spinach and white rice

, with garlic wilted spinach and white rice Andouille Grilled Chicken, served over red beans and rice

DRINK

Twisted Citrus Martini , with Hangar One Straight Vodka, fresh lemon and lime juices, Mark West Pinot Noir and orange zest

, with Hangar One Straight Vodka, fresh lemon and lime juices, Mark West Pinot Noir and orange zest Espresso Martini , with Hangar One Straight Vodka, Chameleon Cold Brew, Kahula

, with Hangar One Straight Vodka, Chameleon Cold Brew, Kahula Manhattan, with Woodford Reserve, Cinzano Rosso, Angostura bitters, muddled orange, simple syrup and Luxardo cherry.

Check out our little montage of these fabulous selections (and peep the key lime pie!)

Summer lovin’ at Fish City Grill.

Find a Fish City Grill near you and check out the rest of their menu here!