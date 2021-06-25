Celebrating America’s independence by shooting off colorful, explosive chemistry into the sky during a fireworks show has been around as a 4th of July tradition since American independence itself. And now with the COVID-19 pandemic approaching its end, Americans are ready to resume staring at explosions.

So, if you’re looking for some great fireworks shows near you, here are some of the best near and here in Collin County.

One of the homes decorated for the city of plano’s july 4th lawn decorating contest. | courtesy of the plano arts & events facebook page

All-American 4th & Fireworks

The All-American 4th & Fireworks show, hosted by the City of Plano, will be held in-person and live streamed online for those who need to keep their social distance. The event itself starts on Sunday, July 4 (no surprise there) at 6 p.m. at the Red Trail Pavilion, which was formerly the Oak Point Amphitheater. However, the fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. To watch the live stream, visit the city’s YouTube page, Facebook page or Plano TV.

On the practical side, parking will be available at Collin College, and food and drinks will be available for purchase. The city recommends bringing blankets, coolers and lawn chairs, but asks that you leave all your fur babies at home.

And big bonus — the fireworks event will also include a 4th of July lawn decorating contest. To enter, you must live in Plano or have a kid enrolled in a Plano ISD school. You must also “patriotically” decorate your lawn, home, front door or exterior. After decorating, snap a “high-quality” photo of your creation and email it to planoarts@plano.gov with the subject line “Lawn Contest” and your name. Entries are due by midnight on Sunday, June 27. For more information about the contest and prizes, click here.

2801 E Spring Creek Parkway, Plano | More information

Fireworks show at a past frisco freedom fest. | courtesy of visit frisco’s website

Frisco Freedom Fest

Frisco’s annual Freedom Fest is back again this year but with a few new things. The July 4 celebration, called “Party in the Plaza,” starts at 4 p.m. and will include a Community Stage with local dancers, singers and bands, and live entertainment. There will also be a children’s expo with rides, airbrush and glitter tattoo artists, and strolling entertainers. The fireworks show will start at 9:45 p.m. after the FC Dallas game ends.

One of two new things at this year’s Freedom Fest are games honoring professional sports in Frisco, hosted by Sports City, USA. And a classic car show will take place, where you can enter your car to win as a fan favorite. To enter your car in the show, call Pat Dallas at 979-571-1907.

And if you’re worried about food, don’t be — the Taste of Frisco will have all kinds of food for you to buy from local food vendors if you get the munchies.

6101 Frisco Square Blvd., Frisco | More information

The fireworks over mckinney. | shutterstock

Red, White and BOOM!

This McKinney 4th of July celebration stands out from the first two — it takes place on Saturday, July 3. So if you’re already booked up on July 4th but want to see the fireworks, this show is the one for you. The Saturday celebration will start at 10 a.m. with a hometown parade through Historic Downtown McKinney. The rest of the day will include music, food, kids’ activities, a concert and, of course, a fireworks show that starts at 9:45 p.m.

All event activities are free and open to the public. But if you were planning on bringing alcohol or grilling — don’t. Both things aren’t allowed at this particular city event. You can also purchase food and drinks in the food vendor area, and handicap parking will be available at the north entrance. But just like Plano’s event, make sure to leave the pets at home.

And make note — while the fireworks will take place on Saturday, there will be classic car, truck and cycle show from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

6375 Collin McKinney Parkway, McKinney | More information

Addison kaboom town is one beloved fireworks show in north texas! | image courtesy of gary daniels.

Addison Kaboom Town

Yet another fireworks show taking place on Saturday, July 3 is the City of Addison’s Kaboom Town 2021. However, this year’s event will include a limited-capacity party at Addison Circle Park. While tickets for the party are now sold out, you can still join the party by purchasing a Kaboom Town hotel package. To purchase the package, click here.

(Also, check out our feature on Addison Kaboom Town in 2018 to see how it stood the test of time!)

But the party and hotel package are not even close to your only options to see the fireworks at Addison Kaboom Town. Multiple restaurants and hotels will be hosting watch parties nearby. To find a watch party, click here. The firework show will also be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel.

The event will also include the “Addison Airport Freedom Flyover,” which will start at 7:30 p.m. And the firework show will start at 9:30 p.m.

4970 Addison Circle, Addison | More information

Firework show at a previous liberty by the lake 4th of july celebration. | courtesy of the colony parks & recreation website

Liberty By The Lake

The Colony’s Liberty By The Lake 4th of July event will take place on Sunday, July 4. The event begins at 6 p.m. with a festival, freedom sponsor expo and Liberty Food Court, followed by a concert performance at 7:30 p.m. And the star of the show — the fireworks — will start at 9:30 p.m. Bonus — the event and parking are both free.

However, make sure to leave personal grills, coolers and glass containers at home, as the city will not allow these items to be brought into The Colony Five Star Complex. And again, no alcohol or pets are allowed.

And if you’re interested in getting your exercise on, the city is hosting a 1 mile fun run, 5K and 10K races on Saturday, July 3. The 1 mile fun run will start at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K both start at 7:50 a.m. You can register at the event or online by clicking here.

4100 Blair Oaks Drive, The Colony | More information