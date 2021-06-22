Dog parks have become all the rage for fur-baby parents everywhere. But with so many options in the Collin County area alone, it can be challenging to know which ones offer quality doggy time with your fur baby.

So, if you’re as obsessed with your dogs as many of us are, this one’s for you. Here are a few dog parks to check out in Plano, Frisco, McKinney and Richardson.

And after browsing Google reviews, we must stress this — please pick up after your dogs if you decide to go to any of these (or any other) dog parks!

Jack Carter Dog Park

Situated along Bluebonnet Trail, the Jack Carter Dog Park in Plano has just about everything you need to make your dog’s tail wag. The park has separate areas for large and small dogs to keep your lap dog comfortable. Along with that, it has a dog rinse station near the parking lot, picnic tables, shade shelters, waste pickup/disposal stations, LED lighting, benches and water stations for you and your best friend(s).

“Very clean and well kept,” Nick Morrison wrote in a Google Review. “Perfect amount of space for the dog to run around and explore. Also plenty of shade and water fountains as well as disposal stations.”

2215 Pleasant Valley Drive, Plano | Open Friday-Wednesday from sunrise to 10:30 p.m. and Thursday from 4-10:30 p.m.

The ruff range dog park in frisco. | courtesy of the city of frisco’s website.

Ruff Range Dog Park

Frisco’s Ruff Range Dog Park, located in the B.F. Phillips Community Park, is perfect for those of you who tend to be a bit anxious about your dog’s safety. Along with having separate sections for big and small dogs, the off-leash area is secured by a double-gated vestibule. Details on how to enter and exit the off-leash area can be found by clicking here. And it’s important to note that if the ground is wet at Ruff Range, it will not be open — regardless of the weather.

“Our dog Daisy had a great time here,” Erin Wolf wrote in a Google Review. “Small and large dogs have their own sides. Freedom to run and play, trees for shade, and fun drinking fountains for thirsty pups. Picnic tables with awnings for owners, too. Will definitely go back!”

5335 4th Army Memorial Drive, Frisco | Open daily (except Thursday) from sunrise to sunset

The bonnie wenk dog park in mckinney. | courtesy of the city of mckinney’s website.

Bonnie Wenk Dog Park

This McKinney dog park has something most don’t — a doggie splash pad! And the Bonnie Wenk Dog Park has separate areas for big and small dogs. Google reviewers say Bonnie Wenk is an exceptionally vast park, too. It also has a shaded pavilion, so you and your dog have a place to escape the Texas heat.

“As the owner of Goode Dog Training, all of the owners and pups have thoroughly enjoyed having dog training classes every Saturday by the picnic tables, just down from the bathrooms,” Robyn Goode wrote in a Google Review. “Bonnie Wenk Park is a beautiful place that has so much to offer!”

2996 W. Virginia Parkway, McKinney | Open daily from dawn to 11 p.m.

Bush Central Barkway

Not only is the name cute, but so are the dogs at Bush Central Barkway in Richardson. The park literally has a rentable area available for dog parents who want to host a dog birthday party. And not only does it have separate areas for big and small dogs, but it also has an area for older or recovering dogs. With restrooms and shade structures, it has everything you and your best friend need for a fun day. And while the park has been closed as the city improves the park’s turf, it officially reopens on June 18.

“Everyone is so nice and the park is big enough for all the dogs,” Nanci Lujano wrote in a Google Review. “Also it’s very clean, everyone picks up after their dogs. I take my Doberman 5 times a week and she loves it!”

3581 N. Central Expressway, Richardson | Open Monday-Tuesday and Thursday-Sunday from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The dog park at windhaven meadows park in plano. | courtesy of the city of plano’s website.

Dog Park at Windhaven Meadows Park

Last but not least, the Dog Park at Windhaven Meadows Park in Plano is another excellent option, featuring multiple dog rinse stations to clean your pup up after a day of playing. It’s also double-gated, with two separate areas for big and small dogs. And it features all of the other essentials needed for a fantastic dog park — LED lighting, picnic tables, seating walls, shade shelters, stone benches, waste pickup/disposal stations and water stations.

“This is absolutely one of my favorite places in all of Plano,” Kayla Bruskas wrote in a Google Review. “This dog park is huge, clean, and well lit. There are plenty of places to sit, a walking trail within the park, and fountains in and around the dog areas.”

5400 Windhaven Parkway, Plano | Open Thursday-Tuesday from sunrise to 10:30 p.m. and on Wednesday from 4-10:30 p.m.