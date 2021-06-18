It was Monday when the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) announced that Texans needed to conserve energy and take various steps to reduce electric use as much as possible until Friday, June 18. Those steps include setting your thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, turning off lights and pool pumps, unplugging everything you’re not using, and avoiding using ovens, washing machines and dryers.

Naturally, the thought of setting one’s thermostat to 78 degrees or higher during a Texas summer seemed like a heavy request to most Texans, especially after ERCOT’s rolling-blackouts disaster during Winter Storm Uri, which resulted in the 2021 Texas power crisis that left millions freezing in their homes.

And it was about five seconds later that Texans responded with memes.

So, if you need a good laugh while sitting in your 78-degree-temperature home (wink, wink), here are some of the best memes on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok about ERCOT’s latest blunder.

ERCOT sorry but my dad told me I can't touch the thermostat — AviCado (@AviSanjel) June 15, 2021