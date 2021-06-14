If you’re a minority student pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree and in need of some financial help, the NAACP has you covered with 10 scholarships currently available — but you need to act fast.

The deadline to apply for the NAACP scholarships is 5 p.m. Friday, June 18.

To apply, you must be a member of the NAACP, a person of color, and a U.S. resident. You also need to be currently enrolled full-time as an undergraduate/graduate student or accepted to an accredited U.S. college or university, have a 3.0 GPA or higher and fit the specific scholarship requirements.

NAACP leaders who are part of the N-SPIRE Committee will review and select recipients. The application review period closes July 30. Chosen applicants will be notified through the N-SPIRE scholarship portal Aug. 9., and funds for those selected will be disbursed Aug. 13-20.

Here’s a breakdown of what each scholarship covers and who is eligible:

Naacp members in atlanta, georgia, on june 15, 2020, at a rally and march to the georgia state capitol. | shutterstock. Com

Agnes Jones Jackson Scholarship

This NAACP scholarship, named after former NAACP San Francisco member Agnes Jones Jackson, is awarded to 25 individuals who are pursuing any area of study. Chosen persons are awarded $2,000 through the scholarship, and it is non-renewable. Eligibility requirements specific to this scholarship, in addition to the general ones, are that you must be younger than 25 years old.

To apply for the Agnes Jones Jackson Scholarship, click here.

Building Beautiful Futures Scholarship

The Building Beautiful Futures Scholarship is sponsored by the Black hair-care brand Dark and Lovely. This scholarship is for women 18-25 years old who are attending a four-year institution and working toward a communication, marketing, finance, business or science-related degree. The scholarship is awarded to five people, who receive $10,000 ($5,000 per semester). It’s also renewable for four years, dependent on maintaining a 2.7 GPA or higher.

To apply for the Building Beautiful Futures Scholarship, click here.

Creative Sole Scholarship

Powered by the shoe company Vans, the Creative Sole Scholarship is given annually to college students majoring in creative fields, such as art, architecture, English, journalism, music, communications, design, marketing and photography. The scholarship is awarded to 50 individuals who receive $5,000. And this scholarship is renewable for four years, dependent on maintaining a 2.7 GPA or higher.

To apply for the Creative Sole Scholarship, click here.

Empowering Imagination Scholarship

Funded by luxury goods company Kering, the Empowering Imagination Scholarship is for college students majoring in creative fields. This scholarship awards 20 people $5,000, and it is not renewable.

To apply for the Empowering Imagination Scholarship, click here.

Grit Scholarship

The NAACP’s Grit Scholarship awards four people $10,000. It’s given to “deserving” college students who are majoring in journalism during the 2021-2022 school year. This scholarship is not renewable.

To apply for the Grit Scholarship, click here.

Happy Day Scholarship

The Happy Day Scholarship is for students majoring in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering or mathematics. The scholarship awards $12,500 (payable over two years) to qualified students, and it is not renewable.

To apply for the Happy Day Scholarship, click here.

Hubertus W.B. Willems Scholarship

This scholarship is given annually to men majoring in engineering, chemistry, physics or mathematical science. Chosen applicants receive $3,000 of scholarship money, but it is not a renewable scholarship. However, one eligibility requirement for this scholarship differs from the rest — undergraduate students only need to have a 2.5 GPA or higher rather than a 3.0 GPA.

To apply for the Hubertus W.B. Willems Scholarship, click here.

Institute for Integrative Nutrition Scholarship

The Institute for Integrative Nutrition gives this scholarship to 35 individuals interested in taking its comprehensive online Health Coaching Training Program. The program focuses on nutrition, nutrition science, wellness concepts, along with coaching methods and theories. The scholarship covers the entire cost of the training program. For this scholarship, eligible applicants only need a high school diploma/GED and an interest in the health field, along with the other basic requirements.

To apply for the Institute for Integrative Nutrition Scholarship, click here.

Katherine McIntyre Scholarship

This NAACP scholarship is named after Katherine McIntyre and given annually to celebrate her life. The scholarship awards $3,000 to those pursuing any area of study. It’s not renewable.

To apply for the Katherine McIntyre Scholarship, click here.

SmileDirectClub Scholarship

The SmileDirectClub Scholarship is given annually to students majoring in STEM fields. It awards 10 individuals $15,000, or $3,725 per semester for four years. The SmileDirectClub Scholarship is also renewable for four years, dependent on maintaining a 2.7 GPA or higher.

To apply for the SmileDirectClub Scholarship, click here.