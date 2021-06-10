Spend some time in the sun this weekend with fun-filled outdoor activities for the whole family or for adults only. There are opportunities to try great drinks and watch live entertainment, and if the summer heat becomes too much, go indoors and make your own bath bombs! Collin County has a lot in store for you this weekend.

Beer taps at the texas ale project offer a wide variety of choices | courtesy of the texas ale project’s facebook page

Drink Craft Beer and Listen to Music

Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13

The Texas Ale Project is celebrating their 6th anniversary TAP Fest — a four day craft beer and music event. There will be games, contests, tastings, and more! And the festival will include the famous Fletcher’s Original State Fair Corny Dogs. Ticket prices range from $15-$70. For more information about tickets and timings, click here.

Texas Ale Project | 1001 N. Riverfront Blvd., Dallas

This bath bomb will look more like a dinosaur egg if you sign up for the dinosaur co. And buff city soap event | shutterstock. Com

Make Your Own Bath Bomb

Wednesday, June 16 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Join The Dinosaur Company and Buff City Soap to make your own dinosaur egg themed bath bombs! You’ll be able to make and take home three large bath bombs as well as enter the Creature Corral to see some dinosaurs. It costs $25 a seat for the bath bomb event, which can be split among three people, and each Creature Corral session lasts 30 minutes. And the event is “Covid-conscious,” so masks are required for anyone over 2 years old. For tickets and more information, click here.

420 Century Parkway, Allen

You won’t be able to ride these ponies, but you might be able to pet them at the country fair | shutterstock. Com

See Animals at the Country Fair

Saturday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

ManeGait Country Fair is open for family-friendly fun this weekend. With carnival games, contests, crafts, pony rides, a petting zoo, live music, an inflatable fun zone, a beer and wine garden, and food trucks, you’re sure not to run out of things to do. All of the games and activities are free. Admission is $25 per car, or up to eight guests, at the gate. However, tickets are discounted at $20 now until June 10. So to grab your discounted ticket, click here.

3160 N. Custer Road, McKinney

Nothing will cool you off faster than making 15 stops for tastings of fun-flavored margaritas (well, maybe a cold beer, but it won’t be as fun) | shutterstock. Com

Stroll Through a Margarita Walk

Saturday, June 12 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Participate in the Margarita Stroll where you’ll get 15 stops of margarita tastings, including fun flavors like watermelon, Jalapeno and peach. While you’re on your walk through Downtown Plano, buy some food and items from the numerous eateries and stores. Tickets are $30, but the ticket sales help support the Plano Arts and Heritage Foundation. And tickets for the Margarita Stroll are in limited supply, so to get yours, click here.

Downtown Plano Arts District | 1021 E. 15th St., Plano

“the beast” ride at the frisco fair. Ride it at your own risk. | courtesy of the frisco fair’s facebook page

Have Fun at the Frisco Fair

Thursday, June 10 from 4-10 p.m., Friday, June 11 from 4-11 p.m., Saturday, June 12 from 1-11 p.m., and Sunday, June 13 from 1-10 p.m.

This weekend is your last chance to check out the Frisco Fair! Located across from the Toyota Stadium, the fair includes rides, games, food, music and contests. And it even includes the “mural cube,” which is an 8 ft. by 8 ft. interactive mural. Snap some cute pics in the mural cube with your friends, and post them on your socials with the hashtags #FriscoFair2021 and #MuralCube. Admission is free, but parking costs $10 a car. And you do need to purchase tickets for rides, games and food. Ride start at $4. Tickets can be purchased in-person, or through the Magic Money app. To download the app, click here.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Drive, Frisco

Probably the best way to spend a summer evening | shutterstock. Com

Kick Back at an Outdoor Concert

Saturday, June 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head over to The Village Green at Watters Creek with a blanket or a lawn chair and watch a great performance for free. This weekend, the band Group Therapy, who are described as a classic rock and dance band, will be playing. However, outside food and drinks aren’t allowed on the Green, and alcohol is not allowed. To see the full schedule, click here.

970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.

