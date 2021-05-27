Enjoy a break from the rain this weekend and celebrate Memorial Day! There are plenty of outdoor and indoor activities to participate in this weekend, with lots of opportunities to have some good food, drinks, and fun.

Memorial Day Party

From Friday, May 28 at 8 p.m. to Sunday, May 30 at 10 p.m.

Celebrate Memorial Day at Legacy Hall and the Box Garden! Buy food and drinks from the fantastic food stalls and bars while you enjoy the live music outside. This is a free event, but pre-registration is required. Register now at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-weekend-backyard-party to make sure you get a spot!

Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave., Plano

Flamenco Happy Hour

Sunday, May 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Didi’s Downtown is going to have a flamenco performance and live music during happy hour! Watch the show while savoring delicious food and drinks on their patio.

Didi’s Downtown | 7210 W. Main St., Frisco

Have Fun at the Frisco Fair

Every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Head over to the Frisco Fresh Market to have some carnival fun! There will be rides, games, food, and more. Purchase tickets onsite; rides start at $4.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Movie Night Gateway Plaza

Movie in the Park

Friday, May 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Enjoy a picnic and free movie at Bethany Lakes Park! Popcorn, candy, and sodas will be provided. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and feel free to pack some games to play before the movie starts. Register at https://citypointdallas.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/851462.

Bethany Lakes Park | 745 S. Allen Heights Dr., Allen

Kick Back at an Outdoor Concert

Saturday, May 29 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head over to The Village Green at Watters Creek with a blanket or a lawn chair and watch a great performance for free. To see the full schedule, go to https://bit.ly/3x7ODLg.

970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Frisco Water Park

Saturday, May 29 at 10 a.m.

Frisco Water Park is opening for the summer this weekend! Be sure to get there early; the first 100 people in the park get a free 25th anniversary beach towel. The first 500 people to enter the Preston Plunge Duck Races also get the chance to win a summer-long pass. Go to https://www.friscotexas.gov/759/Membership-Day-Pass-Fees to purchase passes.

Frisco Athletic Center | 5828 Nancy Jane Ln., Frisco

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.