After a rainy week, take advantage of any sun the weekend may provide and go outside and enjoy spring! But don’t fear, there are also indoor events this weekend for when it is a bit wet outside.

Enjoy a Farm-to-Market Experience

Saturday, May 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Lavon Farms is hosting a farm-to-market event on their 200-acre dairy farm where local farmers will be selling their produce and goods. Also, shop Lavon Farms curated dairy products made from milk from their award-winning cows.

Lavon Farms | 3721 Jupiter Rd., Plano

Watch a Comedic Play

Thursday, May 20 and Friday, May 21 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Rover Dramaworks will be performing the comedy Butterflies are Free by Leonard Gershe at The Core Theatre this weekend. The play is about a blind man who has moved to Manhattan to pursue songwriting, but he has forbidden his overbearing mother from visiting him at first. Don gets close to his actress neighbor, Jill, causing his mother’s overprotectiveness to kick in and meddle with his life. Tickets can be purchased for $18-$24 at http://www.roverdramawerks.com/. There are discounts for teachers, students, and seniors!

The Core Theatre | 518 W. Arapaho Rd., Richardson

Kick Back at an Outdoor Concert

Saturday, May 22 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Head over to The Village Green at Watters Creek with a blanket or a lawn chair and watch a great performance for free. To see the full schedule, go to https://bit.ly/3x7ODLg.

970 Garden Park Dr., Allen

Have Fun at the Frisco Fair

Every day from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Head over to the Frisco Fresh Market to have some carnival fun! There will be rides, games, food, and more. Purchase tickets onsite; rides start at $4.

Frisco Fresh Market | 9215 John W. Elliott Dr., Frisco

Learn How to Make Perfect Brisket

Saturday, May 22 at 3 p.m.

Charred 380 is hosting a backyard brisket class taught by Jack Cashman. Learn how to select, prep, cook, and slice your brisket. Tickets for the live or in-person event can be purchased at https://www.prekindle.com/event/71488-backyard-brisket-class.

Charred 380 | 1411 N. Custer Rd. #1200, McKinney

All-You-Can-Eat Crawfish Boil

Saturday, May 22 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Join Aw Shucks Oyster Bar at their annual all-you-can-eat crawfish boil! If you’re not a crawfish fan, there will also be shrimp, catfish, tilapia tacos, and chicken strips for you to enjoy.

Aw Shucks Oyster Bar | 1630 S. Stemmons Fwy., Lewisville

Recurring Things To Do

Test out your art skills with a free online art class every Monday from Plano Arts & Events! Use whatever materials you have, whether it’s watercolors, colored pencils, markers, or crayons, to create a picture of a variety of objects. To view past classes, go to the Plano Arts & Events Facebook page under the “videos” tab to learn how to paint other flowers, fruits, and more.

Check out the delectable menus at restaurants like Bulla Gastrobar and Sixty Vines. With both outdoor dining and socially distanced indoor dining, you can safely enjoy a meal at these amazing eateries.

For a great outdoor activity, visit a farmers market like the Carrollton Farmers Market, Frisco Fresh Market, McKinney Farmers Market, and the Richardson Farmers Market. Purchase fresh, artisanal goods made by fellow Collin County residents!

See the most statues of women ever assembled in one location at a time at NorthPark Center. The inspirational exhibit displays ten women who have found success in their diverse fields of STEM, entertainment, business, sports, and academia.