He’s known as the “Bruce Springsteen of Texas.” He’s written and performed with music legends like Dolly Parton, The Go-Go’s and Billy Ray Cyrus. He recorded the top 40 hit “Lone Star Attitude” in 2004. And he’s coming to Grapevine this weekend.

Jon Christopher Davis, a McKinney-based singer-songwriter, is performing at the 37th annual Main Street Fest “Reimagined” on Saturday and Sunday. Specifically, Davis’ performance will take place at the Town Square Gazebo.

The Main Street Fest unfolds in Historic Downtown Grapevine from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16. Admission is free.

But on top of Davis, this year’s Main Street Fest will include five singers/bands, five street performers, food, shopping, drinks and so much more.

The up-tempo country band The Mojo Brothers will perform at the Liberty Park Plaza and the Craft Brew Experience. Chaz Marie, whose voice is influenced by country, blues, R&B and rock ‘n roll, will perform with her husband, Quinten Hope.

Singer-songwriter Chris Raspante, whose sound is a mix of bluesy rock and Americana, will perform at the 37th annual Main Street Fest “Reimagined.” | Courtesy of Emily Henvey

Suzy & The Sissies, four DFW-based musicians, will perform as well. Their music influences come from artists like Bonnie Raitt, Tom Petty and Fleetwood Mac. Singer-songwriter Chris Raspante will perform. His sound is a mix of bluesy rock and Americana.

Live music aside, Main Street Fest will also include European-style theatrical street performances. Sara Kunz’s “The Flyin’ Hawaiian Show” is an acrobatic hula hoop performance complete with contortion and comedy. And, apparently, she climbs up a 15-foot high coconut tree. Her performance will take place on the 100 Block on Main Street. “The Red Trouser Show” by circus performers David Graham and Tobin Renwick will take place on the Main Street and Franklin Street intersection.

Married couple Rob Lok and Miss Jane will put on their “Allez-OOPS!” performance at the Peace Plaza at Grapevine Main Station. Their performance blends the circus with spontaneous comedy. British “super-secret circus agents” Honeymoon and Butterfly will put on their action, spy-fi show “Her Majesty’s Secret Circus Show” in front of Foust Funeral Home on Main Street.

Last but not least, Pogo Fred, who holds multiple Guinness World Records for his pogo tricks and is one of the founders of extreme pogo, will perform in front of the Cotton Belt Railroad District on Main Street.

Circus performers David Graham and Tobin Renwick will perform “The Red Trouser Show” at the 37th annual Main Street Fest “Reimagined.” | Courtesy of Emily Henvey

But let’s not forget about the shopping. Over 80 locally owned shops will extend their storefronts for Main Street Fest. And local restaurants, bistros and cafes will offer outdoor dining.

And if you’re a fan of craft beer, then you’re in luck. The festival is happening during American Craft Brew Week, according to the release. Sponsored by Gaylord Texan, the Craft Brew Experience will be open and offer over 50 craft brews from 12 states.

If the kids are with you, that’s no problem. You can check out the LEGOLAND Discovery Center Mural or write on the Graffiti Gratuity Wall. Attendees can also play a round of Daylight Golf or challenge themselves at Grapevine Escape. The Game Garden will feature games like oversized checkers, Connect 4, Jenga and horseshoes.

This year, Main Street Fest will operate with “Magic Money” for touchless transactions. Attendees can use this currency to purchase festival food and drinks. You can either download the Magic Money app or load money onto a Magic Money gift card, which will be available for purchase on-site. But guests can make payment to Main Street restaurants and merchants with cash or credit cards.

And, lastly, for my practical friends — parking will be available at the Grapevine Main Station parking garage at 225 E. Dallas Road and other places throughout Grapevine’s Historic District.

For more information about this year’s Main Street Fest, click here or call 817-410-3185.